Interos and Carahsoft Partner to Secure Government Supply Chains

ARLINGTON, Va. and RESTON, Va., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interos Inc, the AI-first operational resilience company helping enterprises achieve Resilience by Design™, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership that will support accelerating efforts to build supply chain resilience capabilities for Government customers. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Interos’ Public Sector Distributor, making its products available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts.

Interos offers Government leaders, program managers and analysts immediate access to cutting-edge risk intelligence proven in public and private sector deployments, enabling agencies and partners to proactively anticipate and address supplier disruptions covering a wide spectrum of risks including cyber, regulatory, restrictions, geopolitical, catastrophes and natural disasters, financial, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and other vulnerabilities.

This partnership focuses on three imperatives:

Enabling Government supply chain analysts and risk managers to accelerate compliance to — and mission alignment with — new and emerging guidance, policy and technology mandates for nth-tier supply chain illumination. These include EO14028, EO14017, NDAA 889, DoD 4140, NIST 800-161 and others. Providing immediate procurement access to a widely deployed, proven enterprise capability serving multiple government entities in the Federal Civilian, Defense and National Security space. Decision Makers across NASA, DoD and HHS, among others, are enabled to be consistently ahead of risks that disrupt their supply chains. “Leap Ahead” decision superiority using AI-powered “what if” analysis to help customers quantify resilience at the operational level and mitigate disruption – saving time, money and lives.



“Our secure and effective multi-tier supply chain mapping illumination platform offers agencies an affordable and efficient solution to continuously monitor and manage supply chain risk at speed and scale,” said Jennifer Bisceglie, Founder and CEO at Interos. “We’re proud of our longstanding partnerships with Government customers and we look forward to helping more Public Sector organizations achieve operational resilience through this partnership with Carahsoft.”

“The addition of Interos to our portfolio reinforces our commitment to delivering trusted solutions that increase the visibility and resilience of supply chains,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “We are excited to work with Interos and our reseller partners to help Government agencies to reduce risk to their mission and operations from the supply chain.”

Interos' award-winning technology aggregates multi-tier supplier data within a single platform to accelerate due diligence, ensure continuous monitoring and enable reporting. The technology monitors over 400+ million global entities in real-time, alerting customers with the most up-to-date data on emerging threats and vulnerabilities.

Interos’ solutions are available through Carahsoft’s ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042 and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (888) 662-2724 or Interos@carahsoft.com.

About Interos

Interos is the AI-first operational resilience company – helping clients achieve Resilience by Design™. Our pioneering scoring and relationship discovery technologies enable customers to automate risk assessment, detection, and response. As the world’s first, and only, automated supplier resilience platform, we map and monitor physical and digital supply chains at scale to protect organizations from regulatory violations, unethical labor, cyber-attacks, bankruptcy, catastrophe, and other systemic vulnerabilities. Interos serves a variety of commercial, government, and public sector customers around the world including a host of Global Fortune 500 companies and from within the members of the Five Eyes nations.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk, and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and services providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our cybersecurity portfolio includes solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance, and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions further here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

