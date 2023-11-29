WISeKey and SEALSQ Partner With DP World for Smart Container Integration

Using CARGOES, DP World’s digital suite of enterprise and products for the world of logistic and trade

Geneva, Switzerland, Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November 29, 2023 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, operating as a holding company, and DP World, a global leader in international logistics and operations based in Jebel Ali Free Zone, have announced a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on 19 November. This MOU marks the beginning of a collaborative venture aimed at transforming the logistics industry through innovative technology by integrating in a single window enterprise multi-vendor platform for sea, air and land.

The MOU sets the stage for integrating IoT-enabled devices and IoT sensors into smart containers to be tracked and trace by the WISeSat constellation and earth communication infrastructures. This initiative will create a seamless, secure platform with hybrid IoT communications. The implementation of this technology promises to revolutionize global track and trace capabilities for shipping containers, enhancing transparency, security, and operational efficiency.



Key aspects of the MoU:

Integration of IoT Technologies: The plan involves incorporating IoT-enabled devices and sensors in smart containers. These containers will be monitored and traced by the WISeSat satellite constellation, creating a secure, hybrid IoT communication platform. This technology aims to enhance global tracking and transparency for shipping containers, boosting security and operational efficiency.



Advanced Container Monitoring: Containers will be fitted with IoT devices secured by WISeSAT IoT sensors, allowing real-time tracking of their location and condition. This integration of satellite and terrestrial IoT communications ensures constant global connectivity.



Sustainable and Efficient Logistics: Aligning with DP World's sustainability goals, this initiative intends to optimize routes and reduce carbon emissions. It promises to set new efficiency standards in logistics, minimizing delays, errors, and costs.



Collaborative Industry Effort: This project is a joint venture between industry leaders, aiming to establish a universally adaptable platform that redefines industry standards. It brings together experts from logistics, cybersecurity, and IoT sectors.



Consortium Partners: The project, named the Smart Container Consortium, includes partners like Bernardino Abad S.L., FOSSA Systems, Avant iot, Integral Group, SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), WISeSAT.Space, and Caspian Container Company. They aim to deploy IoT-enabled devices and sensors in containers for real-time, global tracking via the WISeSat Satellite constellation



Technology Integration: The agreement focuses on equipping containers with advanced WISeSAT IoT sensors, secured by SEALSQ semiconductors, providing real-time data on their location, condition, and other vital parameters. The integration of WISeSAT Smart container platform and technology into the CargoES platform ensures trusted and global, real-time tracking and tracing capabilities via the WISeSat Satellite constellation and terrestrial infrastructures enabling uninterrupted connectivity worldwide.



co-Conscious and Efficient Logistics: The integration of these smart containers aligns with WISeKey and DP World's commitment to sustainability, aiming to optimize routes and reduce carbon emissions. This eco-friendly approach also sets new benchmarks in logistical efficiency, reducing delays, errors, and overall operational costs.



Collaborative Effort and Industry Standards: This venture is a collaborative effort involving industry pioneers, aiming to create a universally adaptable platform that redefines industry standards. The initiative brings together experts from various sectors, including logistics, cybersecurity, and IoT, to architect and advocate this unified system. As a first client of this initiative up to 20,000 containers from Caspian Container company will be equipped and connected during 2024.





Timeline and Definitive Agreements: The Parties will undergo a thorough due diligence process, aiming to finalize the definitive agreements within 45 days from the receipt of proposals. The MOU outlines specific conditions precedent and the process for reaching an agreement on the project's structure and management.



WISeKey and DP World along with their consortium partners, industry pioneers, encompassing Bernardino Abad S.L., FOSSA Systems, Avant iot, Integral Group, SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), WISeSAT.Space, Caspian Container Company, and shortly others main actors from the industry e.g. Ports and Insurances, are poised to embark on this transformative project, setting a new course for the logistics and shipping industry.



About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit

www.wisekey.com.

About DP World:

DP World is a leading enabler of global trade and an integral part of the supply chain. They operate multiple yet related businesses – from marine and inland terminals, maritime services, logistics and ancillary services to technology-driven trade solutions.

