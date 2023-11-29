Alien Amp Records Releases New Single, "Butterfly"

The track from the Kayla Sue Marie takes EDM and dance music lovers on a vibrant journey of transformation and healing.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alien Amp Records – the label on a mission to provide strength and inspiration through music – today announced the upcoming release of Kayla Sue Marie’s electronic dance single “Butterfly”, available now on all streaming platforms].

Crafted by the visionary Diego Calle Lindao, and co-produced by the talented Patricia Calle Lindao, "Butterfly" is more than just a song - it's a vibrant journey of transformation and healing. Set in the resonant key of G# Minor and characterized by its rapid, lively pace, the track is a masterful blend of rhythm and message. “Butterfly” offers listeners an anthem of metamorphosis, embodying the spirit of personal evolution and the healing power of music.

"Butterfly is a celebration of change and the power of music to transform lives,” said Diego Calle Lindao, the Owner and Founder of Alien Amp Records. We've crafted this song to lift spirits and inspire movement, literally and metaphorically. It's more than a track; it's an experience that resonates with the soul and compels you to dance your heart out."

Listen to “Butterfly” by Kayla Sue Marie on all major streaming platforms.

About Alien Amp Records

Founded in 2016, Alien Amp Records is an independent record label that helps musicians of all genres find their sound. With prior or no experience in the music industry, Diego Calle Lindao crafted contracts that are friendly to artists and able to give them the cutting edge they need to succeed. To learn more, visit https://www.alienamprecords.com/.