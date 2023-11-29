Governor Phil Scott Invites Vermonters to Annual Holiday Celebrations at the State House

Berlin, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Buildings and General Services announced today the dates of two annual events that help usher in the holiday season in Vermont: the annual State House Christmas tree lighting on Monday, December 4 at 5:00 p.m., and State House menorah lighting on Tuesday, December 12 at 5:00 p.m. Both events will take place on the State House lawn and are open to the general public.

The Christmas tree lighting will feature local musicians, Rudolph the VTRANS plow truck, horse and buggy rides, and visits with animals, including Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts’ miniature donkey, Frannie. This portion will begin at 4:00 p.m. before the lighting ceremony starts at 5:00 p.m.

The majestic 40-foot blue spruce planted 40 years ago in St. Albans was donated by Matt Durfee. He was moved to offer the tree in the spirit of ‘Vermont Strong,’ honoring the resilience of many Vermont communities following this summer’s catastrophic flooding.

Following the ceremony, light refreshments and cookies will be served inside the State House, around the indoor Victorian Christmas tree adorned with lights and handmade ornaments decorated by the Friends of the Vermont State House. Governor Scott will read “The Night Before Christmas” for the children who gather there.

On December 12, the Governor will again welcome Vermonters to the State House lawn to light the State House menorah for the sixth night of Hanukkah. The ceremony, led by Rabbi Tobie Weisman, will include live music. Latkes, sufganiyot, and games of dreidel will make for a festive atmosphere in the State House while the Governor reads Hanukkah stories to children.

Both events are open to the public.