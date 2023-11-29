Navient recognized as Adoption Advocate by Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as an Adoption Advocate by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. The list recognizes organizations with robust adoption benefits programs and celebrates employers that help support working adoptive parents.



“The Foundation is thrilled to see a growing number of organizations offering robust benefits to employees who open their hearts and homes as foster and adoptive parents,” said Rita Soronen, president and CEO of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. “According to research conducted by the Harris Poll on the Foundation’s behalf, 68% of Americans say that having paid leave and other adoption benefits in the workplace impact their decision to adopt. When organizations offer benefits and join the Foundation in raising awareness of their importance to inspire others, we are one step closer to ensuring that every child has a permanent home and a loving family.”

Navient demonstrates its commitment to employees' adoption journeys by providing financial assistance and access to Maven, a valuable resource that helps parents navigate agencies and clinics. This inclusive support extends to nurturing the emotional well-being of both parents and children throughout the adoption process.

The Dave Thomas Foundation partnered with RTI International, an independent, nonprofit research institute, to survey employers across the United States and score participants based on criteria such as financial reimbursement, paid leave, and the percentage of employees eligible for those benefits. The Foundation ranks employers by size, industry, paid leave, foster care benefits and impact.

“With this recognition, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering a culture of support and compassion,” said Mike Smith, Navient’s chief human resources officer. “We believe in the transformative power of adoption, and this honor inspires us to continue championing initiatives that make a real difference in the lives of families. We strive to help build a world where every child can thrive in the warmth of a loving home, and we are proud to be advocates for this meaningful cause.”

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is a national nonprofit public charity dedicated to finding permanent homes for the more than 140,000 children waiting in North America’s foster care systems. Created by Wendy’s® founder Dave Thomas who was adopted, the Foundation implements evidence-based, results-driven national service programs, foster care adoption awareness campaigns and innovative grantmaking. Learn more at davethomasfoundation.org/AFW.

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, healthcare, and government. Learn more at navient.com.

