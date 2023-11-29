Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,402 in the last 365 days.

Alpha Tau to Participate in Sidoti Small-Cap Conference

JERUSALEM, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. ("Alpha Tau", or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRTS, DRTSW), the developer of the innovative alpha-radiation cancer therapy Alpha DaRT™, today announced that management will present at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday, December 7th, 2023.

Format: Presentation and 1-on-1 meetings
Date: December 7th, 2023
Time: 9:15 AM ET
Location: Virtual
Registration: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VNDWwCEtSeySoAVKVx38YQ


About Alpha Tau Medical, Ltd.

Founded in 2016, Alpha Tau is an Israeli medical device company that focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. The technology was initially developed by Prof. Itzhak Kelson and Prof. Yona Keisari from Tel Aviv University.

Investor Relations Contact:
IR@alphatau.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Alpha Tau to Participate in Sidoti Small-Cap Conference

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more