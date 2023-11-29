Rising Demand for Retrofitting Existing Structures is Driving the Global Seismic Isolation System Market.
Global Seismic Isolation System Market to Reach USD 478.3 Mn by 2031, with Rising CAGR of 3.9% by 2031: The Niche ResearchWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A seismic isolation system is a structural engineering technique designed to protect buildings and other structures from the damaging effects of earthquakes. Earthquakes generate ground motions that can cause buildings to sway, resulting in structural damage and potential collapse. Seismic isolation systems are commonly used in areas with high seismic activity. However, implementing these systems requires careful engineering and design to ensure they are effective in various seismic scenarios. They are typically more expensive to install initially compared to conventional designs, but the potential savings in terms of reduced damage and downtime can make them cost-effective in the long run, especially for critical infrastructure.
Growth Factors of the Global Seismic Isolation System Market
The objective of seismic isolation is to create a discontinuity between two bodies in touch such that motion in either direction cannot be fully transferred; this results in a large reduction in floor acceleration and interstory drifts. For its outstanding performance in the United States, Japan, Italy, and New Zealand, seismic isolation technology has improved to the point that it is frequently considered for the protection of both new and existing structures.
Moreover earthquakes are having profound economic impact on communities, regions, and even countries. Thus to minimize structural damage and allowing quicker recovery, seismic isolation systems are contributing to reducing the overall economic impact of seismic events. Besides even though the initial cost of implementing seismic isolation systems might be higher than traditional designs, the potential savings in terms of reduced repair costs, shorter downtime, and increased building lifespan can make them cost-effective in the long run. Thus the global seismic isolation system market will tremendously grow in the upcoming years as they represent a proactive approach to mitigating the impact of earthquakes, contributing to the overall resilience and safety of communities.
Key Takeaways from the Global Seismic Isolation System Market
• Elastomeric bearings are one of the most widely used seismic isolation systems. These bearings are typically made of layers of rubber and steel, allowing for both vertical and horizontal movement. As these bearings offer several advantages that make them a popular choice for a wide range of building types and seismic conditions, which led to its highest share in the global seismic isolation system market in 2022.
• Buildings commonly use seismic isolation systems for several important reasons related to safety, structural integrity, economic considerations, and the preservation of critical infrastructure and thus had the highest share in the market in 2022. Certain buildings, such as hospitals, emergency response centers, and government offices, need to remain operational during and after earthquakes to provide essential services. Seismic isolation systems ensure the continued functionality of critical infrastructure, enabling rapid response and recovery and also mitigate the impact of earthquakes on buildings.
• Asia Pacific region had the highest share in the seismic isolation system market in 2022. Asia is a region with a high level of seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, which is characterized by frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity. As a result, many countries in Asia are particularly vulnerable to the damaging effects of earthquakes. This vulnerability has led to the widespread use of seismic isolation systems in the region. Moreover to mitigate the earthquake impacts, Asia is investing in research and development of earthquake engineering technologies which will upsurge the growth of the overall seismic isolation system market.
• Japan is one of the most seismically active countries, as the country suffered more earthquakes, structural engineering and building technology evolved dramatically in Japan. To address the demands of both limiting earthquake damage and maintaining living standards in densely populated cities, high-rise constructions and seismic isolation systems have been considered the most acceptable and favourable technology.
The competitive landscape includes various companies and organizations that provide seismic isolation solutions, components, and engineering services. The seismic isolation systems market has seen significant growth and innovation due to increased awareness of earthquake risk and the need for resilient infrastructure. The report also offers extensive research on the key players in the global seismic isolation system market and details on the competitiveness of these players. The competitive landscape is characterized by partnerships, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations aimed at accelerating the development and deployment of seismic isolation system.
Key players operating in the global seismic isolation system market are
o Bridgestone Corporation
o Dynamic Isolation Systems, Inc.
o Earthquake Protection Systems.
o Freyssinet
o KURASHIKI KAKO CO., LTD.
o MAURER SE
o NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
o OILES CORPORATION.
o Robinson Seismic Limited
o SWCC Corporation
o Taylor Devices, Inc.
o Tensacciai S.r.l.
o THK CO., LTD.
o vinhhungjsc.com
o Other Industry Participants
