Marotta Controls Earns Top Honors from Lockheed Martin

Company Receives Aerospace and Defense Supplier Awards for its Role in Lockheed’s PrSM Program

MONTVILLE, N.J., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marotta Controls , a rapidly growing aerospace and defense supplier, today announced that its Power & Actuation Systems business unit recently received several accolades from Lockheed Martin at the aerospace leader’s 2023 Supplier Summit. Marotta Controls earned Lockheed’s Program Management Excellence and President’s Awards for its performance as a key supplier to Lockheed’s Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) program. Marotta provides a complex control system for this critical Lockheed program, which is the company’s next-generation, long-range precision-strike missile designed for the U.S. Army. In addition to the two summit awards, Marotta Program Manager, Antony Haines, was recognized with the Quality of Leadership Award for the same program.



“Lockheed Martin works with top suppliers in the industry to ensure our customers always stay ahead of ready. Marotta Controls has been eager to collaborate and deliver,” said Jay Price, vice president of Precision Fires at Lockheed Martin. “With these awards, we acknowledge their outstanding commitment, products, and services that contribute to the success of our PrSM program and future endeavors.”

With 15 suppliers under consideration, two of the five summit awards went to the team at Marotta. The summit’s Program Management Excellence Award focuses on the Program Management Team’s adherence to best practices (tools and techniques), encouraging development, and documenting and tracking performance such as budget, schedule, resources, and quality. The summit’s President’s Award is a special recognition of Marotta Controls’ superior performance and dedication to the PrSM Program. The separate Quality of Leadership Award recognizes the team lead who embodies what good leadership looks like and drives performance excellence amongst their team to align with mission goals.

“We worked hard to demonstrate our talent and tenacity with Lockheed, designing and qualifying our hardware in record time,” said Antony Haines, Program Manager, Marotta Controls, and recipient of Lockheed’s Quality of Leadership Award. “Working side-by-side with its Missiles & Fire Control division, we’ve taken our long-established team approach that puts transparency front and center. This level of communication has served us well. With six successful PrSM test flights and counting under our collective belt, these awards further demonstrate Marotta’s ability to connect and deliver on our promises.”

About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider that designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems , shipboard and sub-sea applications , satellites , launch vehicles , and aircraft systems . With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. X/Twitter: @marottacontrols LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

