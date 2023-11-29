Getmyboat Partners with Mariners Learning System to Expand Commitment to Safety

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getmyboat , the world's leading boat rental and charter marketplace, has launched a new partnership with Mariners Learning System , a prominent provider of boating education and licensing courses. The partnership provides exclusive discounts and increased access to US Coast Guard (USCG) Captain’s Licensing courses for boaters to obtain or upgrade their current license.



According to US Coast Guard data, 88% of all boating accidents occur on privately owned vessels, with alcohol, operator inattention, lack of training, and excessive speed cited as the top causes of these accidents. Preventing accidents on the water is critical, and the best way to keep everyone safe is to expand access to captained boat charters. As the largest provider of boating experiences, Getmyboat champions captained boat charters, significantly expanding the accessibility and safety of boating. Captained charters comprise 71% of all trips booked through the platform, which gives countless more individuals the opportunity to experience the water.

The strategic alliance with Mariners Learning System allows Getmyboat to offer discounted captain’s training online, providing owners with access to top-notch education on Bareboat safety, and licensing resources for topics such as Operators of Uninspected Passenger Vessels (OUPV).

"At Getmyboat, safety has always been our top priority and our goal is to exceed even the robust USCG requirements," said Doug Bird, Vice President of Sales at Getmyboat. "This partnership is an important step in raising the bar for OUPV and Bareboat charter safety, ensuring that more fully-licensed captains are operating on the water.”

To further bolster safety protocols, Getmyboat has also recently implemented rigorous internal procedures for vetting charter operators to ensure only fully licensed captains are operating on the water.

As boating enthusiasts increasingly turn to Getmyboat for waterborne adventures, the platform will continue to develop strategic partnerships and robust internal measures to support its unwavering commitment as a leader in boating safety.

About Getmyboat:

Getmyboat is the world's largest and safest boating experiences marketplace. Launched in 2013, over 2 million customers have gone boating through the platform, across 150,000+ listings in 184 countries, supplied by thousands of 5-star owners and captains. More than 71% of trips are captained by licensed and insured professionals so customers feel safe while they enjoy being together with family and friends on the water.

About Mariners Learning System:

Mariners Learning System is a leading provider of Captain's licensing and education courses, offering comprehensive training for individuals seeking to enhance their maritime skills. With a commitment to excellence and safety, Mariners Learning System provides online courses designed to equip boating enthusiasts with the knowledge and certifications needed to navigate the waters confidently.

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8a4bb9c-c38f-4402-9466-d97031e45eda