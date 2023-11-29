Submit Release
ABM to Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Conference Call to be Held on December 13, 2023, at 8:30 AM (ET)

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, today announced that it will release its earnings results for the Company’s fiscal fourth quarter 2023 on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, before market open.

ABM will host its quarterly conference call for all interested parties on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 8:30 AM (ET). The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the ‘Investors’ section of the Company’s website, located at www.abm.com, or by dialing (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time.

A supplemental presentation will accompany the webcast on the Company’s website.

A replay will be available approximately three hours after the webcast through December 27, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and then entering ID # 13742043. A replay link of the webcast will also be archived on the ABM website for 90 days.

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility services. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM offers a comprehensive array of facility services that include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM delivers these custom facility solutions to properties across a wide range of industries – from commercial office buildings to schools, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM today has annualized revenue approaching $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

