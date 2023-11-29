Modular Storage System Market: Latest Developments, Innovations, Industry Analysis and Future Market Projections
Modular storage systems are prefabricated storage solutions that can be assembled and configured as per the user's requirements. They are commonly used in homes, offices, and industrial spaces to efficiently organize and store items.
Market Dynamics:
Modular storage systems are gaining immense popularity due to the increasing construction activity across the globe. According to the Global Construction 2030 report, the global construction output is projected to grow by 85% to US$ 15.5 trillion by 2030. This mainly reflects increasing economic development and urbanization in most major developing countries. Additionally, growing consumer preference for organized and customized storage spaces is also fueling the demand for modular storage systems. Their modular and flexible design allows easy rearrangement and configuration of spaces, providing maximum utilization. This is encouraging their adoption among both residential and commercial users.
The Modular Storage System Market size is expected to reach US$ 4.41 billion by 2030, from US$ 3.33 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
Increasing Popularity of Minimalism Boosting Demand for Small Space Friendly Storage Solutions
The rising popularity of minimalism amongst younger generations has led to a growing demand for storage solutions that help optimize small living spaces. Modular storage systems have emerged as a preferable option as they help utilize vertical space through stackable units and divider panels that can be configured in different ways. Their modular design allows customers to purchase only what they need and add more units as their storage requirements change. This has made modular storage an appealing choice for small apartments as well as homes with multi-purpose rooms where optimized storage is important.
Growing Trends of Remote Working Fueling Need for Versatile Home Offices
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated shifts towards remote and hybrid work models, fueling demand for versatile home office solutions. Modular storage units have proven ideal for creating makeshift workstations and organizing office supplies in compact areas. Their customizable layouts allow assembling movable divider panels, shelves, and drawers to suit changing work-from-home needs. Additionally, many modular systems offer frameless designs that seamlessly blend into living spaces while providing hidden storage. As remote and hybrid work becomes more common, the need for optimized multi-functional home office setups will continue driving interest in modular storage units.
Top Key Players:
WillScot, Mobile Mini, PODS, Spacesaver, SSI SCHAEFER, ManOrga, Systems and Space, Bradford Systems, Scotsman, Montel, Interlake Mecalux, Modula, Jungheinrich, Konecranes, Dematic, Toshiba Industrial Systems, Vanderlande, Kardex Remstar, Murata Machinery, Dexion, Stow, Pallet Shuttle, BoltOn
Regional Analysis:
⁃ North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico
⁃ South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others
⁃ Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.
⁃ Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.
⁃ Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.
Rising Cost of Larger Living Spaces Limiting Housing Budgets
Escalating real estate prices have pushed average home and apartment sizes down in many urban markets globally. Tighter budgets leave less room for dedicated storage, furnishing entire rooms. Modular furniture addresses this challenge through customizable modular units that provide ample versatile storage within limited floor space, helping budgets stretch further. Their stacking layouts maximize vertical space utilization compared to bulky standalone cabinets. Divider panels also enable dividing larger furniture into discrete segmented units, mimicking multiple smaller pieces. This space-optimization enables proper furnishing even small-sized homes and apartments on constrained housing budgets.
Emergence of E-commerce Marketplace Expanding Audience Reach
The exponential growth of e-commerce has positively impacted many furniture markets, including modular storage. Online retailers provide extensive virtual galleries displaying diverse modular configuration ideas stimulating new adoption. They alleviate common concerns over limited local showroom exposure by putting global collections of units at customers’ fingertips. Additional benefits include simplified research across a wide range of brands, styles and price-points to suit any budget or aesthetics. Easy online ordering and free delivery further enhances accessibility and convenience. As more consumers browse and purchase furniture online, e-commerce platforms will continue expanding the potential consumer base for modular storage systems.
Customization and Personalization Trend Driving Shift to Modular Systems
Current homeowner and renter demographics place high importance on customizing living spaces to suit eclectic tastes and ever-changing needs. Mass-manufactured furniture with fixed designs have lost favor compared to modular systems allowing assembly in countless configurations. Buyers appreciate the flexibility to create one-of-a-kind storage setups integrating diverse accessories, or reconfigure units to declutter during relocations. Customization also enables matching existing interior aesthetics and artwork through material, color and finish options. As personalization gains significance, modular storage empowers consumers, driving the market shift away from rigid ‘one-size-fits-all’ storage pieces.
Key Questions Addressed in the Market Report:
What is the expected size, share, and CAGR of the Modular Storage System Market over the forecast period?
What are the key trends expected to influence the Modular Storage System Market between 2023 and 2030?
What is the expected demand for various types of products/services in the Modular Storage System Market?
What long-term impact will strategic advancements have on the Modular Storage System Market?
Who are the key players and stakeholders in the Modular Storage System Market?
What are the different segments and sub-segments considered in the Modular Storage System Market research study?
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Modular Storage System Market:
Chapter 1 : Introduction, market driving forces, and product The study and research objectives are to investigate the Modular Storage System market.
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - Modular Storage System Market Fundamentals.
Chapter 3: The Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and the Challenges and Opportunities of Process Spectroscopy
Chapter 4: Modular Storage System Market Factor Analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Supply/Value Chain, SWOT Analysis, Market Entropy, and Patent/Trademark Analysis are all presented .
Chapter 5: 2017-2022 Forecast by Type, End User, and Region/Country
Chapter 6: Evaluating the key players in the Modular Storage System market, including the Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix, and Company Profile.
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, countries, and manufacturers/companies, as well as revenue share and sales by major countries in these regions (2023-2030).
