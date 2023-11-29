Empowering Tomorrow's Energy with Power-to-X (P2X) Market for a Sustainable Future: Report by The Niche Research
Global Power-to-X (P2X) Market Size it is Projected to Reach USD 648.5 Million by 2031, Expanding at 10.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2031.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global power-to-x (P2X) market is evolving as more countries and companies investing in research, development, and implementation of these technologies. Companies like Siemens Energy, Ørsted, and RWE are involved in P2X projects and collaborations and diversify and explore new opportunities for the future.
Global Power-to-X (P2X) Market Introduction
Power-to-x (P2X) is a concept that refers to a set of technologies and processes that aim to convert surplus electrical energy into other valuable forms of energy or products. The surplus electrical energy is typically generated from renewable sources such as wind, solar, or hydro power. The "X" in power-to-x represents the different end products that can be generated through these processes.
The main idea behind power-to-x is to address the challenge of intermittency in renewable energy sources. Power-to-x technologies allow the excess energy to be stored in the form of various energy carriers or products, which can be used when renewable energy generation is low or demand is high. Thus, as these technologies have the potential to play a significant role in the transition to a more sustainable energy system, the global power-to-x (P2X) market has huge potential for growth during the forecast period.
Factors Leading to the Growth of the Global Power-to-X (P2X) Market
The emphasis on which energy sources we rely on is changing away from fossil fuels and towards renewables. According to the International Energy Agency, worldwide renewable energy capacity is expected to increase by more than 60% from 2020 levels by 2026, reaching over 4800 GW, which is similar to the present total global power capacity of fossil-fuelled and nuclear power plants combined. Several power-to-x initiatives have already been deployed across the world. Although the majority of these pioneering initiatives were carried out on a small scale, the vital data and expertise collected will prove helpful in the deployment of major projects that are already being designed and executed. Power-to-X solutions are being implemented and used by energy producers, utility corporations, logistical solution providers, and major industrial users.
Global Power-to-X (P2X) Market Snapshot
Market Value in 2022 : USD 315.6 Million
Market Value Forecast 2031: USD 648.5 Million
Growth Rate: 10.6%
Historical Data : 2017- 2022
Forecast Data : 2023 - 2031
Driver
Rising demand for carbon emissions reductions has led to the growth of the global power-to-x (P2X) market.
Challenges
The capital investment required for P2X infrastructure can be relatively high.
Opportunities
The growing interest in hydrogen as a clean energy carrier provides a substantial opportunity for P2X technologies
Key Industry Insights: Global Power-to-X (P2X) Market
• Given its ability to integrate more renewable energy into various sectors, the power-to-H2 segment led the market in 2022, accounting for more than 40% of worldwide revenue, promoting the transition to a low-carbon economy. In this process, excess electricity is used to electrolyze water, splitting it into hydrogen and oxygen. The hydrogen can be used as a clean fuel in various applications, including fuel cells for generating electricity, powering vehicles, or industrial processes.
• P2X technologies are of interest to the transportation sector as they offer solutions for producing clean fuels that can replace or supplement conventional fossil fuels. Power-to-Hydrogen (P2H2) and Power-to-Methane (P2CH4) processes can provide renewable fuels for various modes of transportation, including hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and vehicles running on synthetic methane or other synthetic fuels.
• Europe had the highest share in the power-to-x (P2X) market in 2022. Currently, there is a resurgence of interest in extensive P2X R&D, particularly in Europe. This is due to the region’s goal to cut GHG emissions and boost the percentage of renewable energy in European energy production. For instance, Air Liquide has launched the HyBalance power-to-hydrogen initiative in Denmark with other scientific and commercial partners. The project, which finished in October 2020, aims to illustrate the function of hydrogen in energy systems. The project contributes to grid stability while also producing hydrogen gas for use in sustainable transportation. Thus with various government initiatives and investments the power-to-x (P2X) market will exponentially grow during the forecast period.
List of Key Players in the Global Power-to-X (P2X) Market
• AFRY AB
• Air Liquide Engineering & Construction
• ALFA LAVAL
• Howden Group
• Linde plc
• MAN Energy Solutions
• MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
• Ørsted A/S
• RWE
• Siemens Energy
• thyssenkrupp Uhde GmbH
• Valmet
• Weidmüller
• Other market participants
Key Developments in the Global Power-to-X (P2X) Market
In April 2023, The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) recently released a request for proposals to develop and run Power-to-X projects, with a deadline of September 1st. The Danish government has made available DKK 1.25 billion (about EUR 167.7 million) in public funding for the creation of Power-to-X in the form of green hydrogen through the tender, the first of its type in both Denmark and the globe.
Global Power-to-X (P2X) Market Segmentation
Global Power-to-X (P2X) Market - Usage Outlook
• Power-to-Hydrogen
• Power-to-Chemicals
• Power-to-Ammonia
• Power-to-Methane
• Power-to-Protein
• Power-to-Syngas
• Others
Global Power-to-X (P2X) Market – Energy Form Outlook
• Power-to-Gas
• Power-to-Liquid
• Power-to-Heat
Global Power-to-X (P2X) Market – End Use Outlook
• Residential
• Industrial
o Transportation
o Aviation
o Agriculture and Food Industry
o Chemicals
o Marine
o Energy and Utilities
o Others
Global Power-to-X (P2X) Market - Regional Outlook
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
