Global Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Market is Estimated to Reach USD 395 Mn by 2031; states TNR
Rise in Demand for Customized Lactose Formulations by Pharmaceutical Companies is Driving the Global Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose MarketWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmaceutical grade lactose is a high-quality form of lactose that meets stringent purity and quality standards required for pharmaceutical and medical applications. Lactose is a sugar found in milk and is commonly used as a pharmaceutical excipient, which is a substance added to a medication or drug formulation to improve its physical properties, stability, or other characteristics.
The use of lactose in pharmaceuticals has seen a rise in recent years due to several factors, including its versatility and suitability for various drug delivery systems and formulations. As lactose is commonly used as a filler or diluent in the production of solid dosage forms such as tablets and capsules. Its ability to provide uniform distribution of active ingredients and its compatibility with a wide range of drugs make it a preferred choice. Besides in the last few years, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly developing patient-centric formulations that are easier to take and more convenient. Lactose plays a role in achieving these goals, especially in the development of user-friendly dosage forms which has led to its increased demand and overall growth of the global pharmaceutical grade lactose market.
Global Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Market Type Insights
In 2022, α-lactose monohydrate had the highest share in the pharmaceutical grade lactose market. Lactose grades with varying physical features, such as particle size distribution and flow characteristics, are commercially available. Crystalline α-lactose monohydrate is the most frequent type of lactose used in pharmaceutical manufacturing. This form comes in a variety of milled and sifted pharmaceutical grades with varying physical qualities such as flowability, bulk density, and particle size distribution. Moreover it is commonly employed as a filler, binder, or diluent in the production of solid dosage forms, such as tablets and capsules. Lactose monohydrate helps in achieving the desired tablet hardness and disintegration properties which has led to the rise in demand.
On the other hand other lactose variants, such as anhydrous lactose (with all water removed) and lactose hydrates (with varying water content), are also being used in specific formulations where their properties are better suited to the desired characteristics of the drug product.
Global Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Market Distribution Channel Insights
Based on the distribution channel in the pharmaceutical grade lactose market, direct distribution had the highest share in 2022, as direct distribution allows for better control over the quality and integrity of pharmaceutical grade lactose. Manufacturers can maintain strict quality control standards and ensure that the product meets pharmacopeial and regulatory requirements throughout the distribution process. Besides pharmaceutical grade lactose is subjected to strict regulatory requirements, a direct distribution channel allows manufacturers to ensure that the product is compliant with the necessary standards and regulatory guidelines.
Global Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the pharmaceutical grade lactose market during the forecast period. The adoption of lactose in the pharmaceutical industry in Asia is driven by its cost-effectiveness, versatility, compatibility with APIs, and suitability for various formulations. As the pharmaceutical market in Asia continues to grow, lactose remains a valuable excipient for drug manufacturers in the region as lactose is a versatile excipient that can be used in various pharmaceutical formulations, including tablets, capsules, dry powder inhalers, and orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs). Its adaptability to different drug delivery systems makes it a versatile choice for drug manufacturers. Thus with the flourishing pharmaceutical industry in Asia, the pharmaceutical grade lactose market will experience huge growth in the upcoming years.
Key Developments in Global Pharmaceutical Grade Lactose Market
• In July 2021, Safic-Alcan, a worldwide specialty chemicals distributor, announced a new partnership with Armour Pharma, a French manufacturer of pharma-grade lactose, covering the United Kingdom. This partnership strengthens Safic-Alcan UK's capacity to deliver a diverse variety of industry-leading solutions to its pharmaceutical sector customers.
