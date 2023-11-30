Dachser Cooperates with Youredi to Ensure the Continued Digitalization of Its Global Transport Chains

This cooperation advances Dachser's existing solutions and, enhances customer and carrier experiences within its global transport network.

HELSINKI, FINLAND, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youredi is pleased to announce its cooperation with Dachser, a global market leader in groupage logistics. This cooperation entails Youredi providing Dachser with a data connectivity solution that amplifies partner integration and data exchange capabilities across the company's global transport chains.

Youredi's exclusive multimodal integration platform and diverse ecosystem of connections gives Dachser great flexibility and efficiency in engaging with ocean carriers and accessing new data sources vital for flight tracking.

”Being on the data connectivity scene since 2013, Youredi has a strong footprint in improving the efficiency of supply chains. Our technology, deep understanding of global logistics, data integration expertise, and the ecosystem of ready-to-use connections wrapped in a tailor-made solution is what Dachser was looking for to enhance visibility and execution further,“ said Geesche Laksola, VP, Head of Business Development, Youredi.

“At Dachser, our mission is to create the world's most intelligent combination and integration of logistical network services. To do this, we need a reliable partner network. We value Youredi's comprehensive expertise and portfolio of services. Quick and robust digital connections with our partners enable us to consistently implement our strategic approach and goals,” said Petra Bögle, Head of IT Business Integration, Dachser.

ABOUT DACHSER

Dachser, a family-owned company headquartered in Kempten, Germany, provides transport logistics, warehousing, and customized services in two business fields: Dachser Air & Sea Logistics and Dachser Road Logistics. The latter consists of two business lines: Dachser European Logistics and Dachser Food Logistics. Comprehensive contract logistics services and industry-specific solutions round out the company’s range. A seamless shipping network—both in Europe and overseas—and fully integrated IT systems ensure intelligent logistics solutions worldwide.

Thanks to some 32,850 employees at 379 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 8.1 billion in 2022. The same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 81.1 million shipments weighing 42.8 million metric tons. Own organizations represent Dachser in 41 countries.

For more information about Dachser, please visit www.dachser.com

ABOUT YOUREDI

Youredi is the leading provider of fully managed data integration services and solutions for logistics and the global supply chain.

Youredi enables customers to scale their business and automation needs through its unified, modern platform for API and EDI transactions. In addition to technology, Youredi understands your business needs.

Youredi's solutions are versatile, secure, reliable, and available as a fully managed integration service. Youredi enables quick data connectivity and process integration between trading partners of any type. By integrating with ecosystems, carriers, shippers, consignees, and the systems they use, Youredi provides scale, speed, and agility for the global market. A seamless and timely flow of 100% accurate data provides organizations with the ability to analyze and optimize all their supply chain processes.

Youredi has a global presence with offices in Finland, the Netherlands, and the United States.

For more information, please visit www.youredi.com