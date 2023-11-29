Shift Towards Smart and Connected Lighting Solutions is Driving the Global Optoelectronics Market; says TNR
Global Optoelectronics Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.9% over the Forecast Period: The Niche ResearchWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global optoelectronics market stands at the forefront of technological innovation, serving as a vital component across various industries and applications. This dynamic sector revolves around the study and application of electronic devices that interact with light, offering unparalleled capabilities in fields such as telecommunications, imaging, sensing, and energy harvesting. As the demand for faster communication, high-resolution displays, energy-efficient lighting, and cutting-edge optical sensors continues to surge, the optoelectronics market plays a pivotal role in shaping the connected world.
In terms of revenue, global optoelectronics market was valued at US$ 5.3 Bn in 2022. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America which have been bifurcated into countries.
Future of the Global Optoelectronics Market
The future of the optoelectronics market holds significant expansion and growth due to the rapid advancement of emerging technologies such as 5G, IoT (Internet of Things), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR). The adoption of smart lighting solutions, including IoT-enabled lighting systems, is expected to grow substantially. These systems offer energy savings, enhanced control, and the ability to create dynamic lighting environments in commercial, industrial, and residential settings.
Besides the emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency will continue to drive the adoption of LED lighting, energy-efficient displays, and other optoelectronic solutions in both residential and commercial spaces. Optoelectronic sensors will be increasingly used for environmental monitoring, including air quality, water quality, and pollution detection. These sensors will contribute to addressing environmental challenges. Thus, the optoelectronics market is expected to see sustained growth driven by technological advancements, increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, and the integration of optoelectronics into various emerging technologies
Global Optoelectronics Market Snapshot
Market Value in 2022: USD 5.3 Billion
Market Value Forecast 2031: USD 17.1 Billion
Growth Rate: 11.9%
Historical Data: 2015-2021
Base Year: 2022
Forecast Data: 2023-2031
Key Findings: Global Optoelectronics Market
• In 2022, light emitting diodes had the highest share in the optoelectronics market as they are exceptionally energy-efficient compared to traditional incandescent and fluorescent lights. They convert a higher percentage of electrical energy into visible light, resulting in reduced power consumption. LEDs have found widespread use in various industries, including general lighting, automotive lighting, displays, signage, consumer electronics, aerospace, healthcare, and many more. Their versatility, efficiency, and longevity make them a preferred choice for many optoelectronic applications.
• Furthermore, rising demand for sophisticated technologies in the automobile industry is providing a market opportunity for optoelectronics. Most automakers are incorporating infrared components into their vehicles to detect ambient light, estimate if it is there, provide gesture control for the infotainment console, and provide night vision. These new application areas increase optoelectronics market share in developing industries. Besides modern vehicles feature advanced infotainment systems, heads-up displays (HUDs), and digital instrument clusters. These systems rely on high-resolution LCDs (Liquid Crystal Displays) and OLED displays, providing drivers with critical information and entertainment options, leading to an increase in demand for optoelectronics driving the growth of the market.
Global Optoelectronics Market Share in 2022, By Region
Asia Pacific region held the highest share in the optoelectronics market in 2022. Asia-Pacific, and particularly countries like China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, have established themselves as global manufacturing hubs for electronic components, including optoelectronic devices. These countries have a well-developed infrastructure, skilled workforce, and advanced production capabilities, making them ideal for the mass production of optoelectronic components at competitive prices. The region is home to some of the world's largest and most influential electronics companies, such as Samsung, LG, Sony, Panasonic, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). These companies are leaders in the development and production of optoelectronic components, ensuring a continuous supply of high-quality products.
Key Development in the Global Optoelectronics Market
In September 2023, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. elevated its discrete semiconductor portfolio with the introduction of three new infrared (IR) sensor modules, the TSMP95000, TSMP96000, and TSMP98000. The firm intends to enhance its optoelectronics solutions and grow its footprint in the worldwide optoelectronics industry.
Some of the key operating companies in the global optoelectronics market are
Global Optoelectronics Market
By Type
• Photodiode
• Solar Cells
• Light Emitting Diodes
• Optical Fiber
• Laser Diodes
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Direct
• Indirect
By End User Industry
• Automotive
• Consumer Electronics
• IT and Telecommunication
• Aerospace
• Industrial
• Energy and Utilities
• Medical
• Military
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
