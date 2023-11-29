Pico Accelerates Redline Global Expansion Moving into 2024

Global comprehensive expansion empowers clients with greater reach and trading capabilities

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico, a leading global provider of mission-critical technology services, software, data and analytics for the financial markets community, continues the global expansion of its high-performance and resilient Redline market data and order execution software.

It has been a landmark year for Pico, with the addition of 52 Redline products, bolstering its capabilities in key U.S. Treasuries and FX markets, and extending its reach into Asia’s Equities and Derivatives markets. These enhancements are part of Pico’s commitment to providing comprehensive, borderless trading and market data access on a global scale.

“We have seen an increasing demand for low-latency market data and execution software across asset classes in 2023. Clients are investing to improve performance and standardize their technology stacks, seeking to move away from technology silos and single asset class solutions,” said Jarrod Yuster, Founder and CEO of Pico. “Our high-performance, single common API offers global, comprehensive cross-asset class coverage, enhancing trading operations and rapid strategy development.”

Building on this momentum, Pico is investing in expanding its Redline engineering teams in Dublin, Krakow, and New York and plans to launch 75 new product lines in 2024, focusing on European Fixed Income and Asia Equities, Derivatives & Fixed Income markets, as well as expanding global FX coverage.

This strategic growth is complemented by the seamless integration of Redline with Pico's range of services – ultra-low latency raw data, historical PCAP data as a service, hosting, cloud-based backtesting, replay capabilities, and Corvil Analytics – underscoring Pico’s commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions.

About Pico

Pico is a leading global provider of technology services for the financial markets community. Pico’s technology and services power mission-critical systems for global banks, exchanges, electronic trading firms, quantitative hedge funds, and financial technology service providers. Pico provides a best-in-class portfolio of innovative, transparent, low-latency markets solutions coupled with an agile and expert service delivery model. Instant access to financial markets is provided via PicoNet™, a globally comprehensive network platform instrumented natively with Corvil to generate analytics and telemetry. Clients choose Pico when they want the freedom to move fast and create an operational edge in the fast-paced world of financial markets.

