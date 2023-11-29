The Devon Group Selected to Support Inaugural EPIC and HR Tech Europe Events

Premier Agency Partner to Manage Event Promotion and Onsite Press Operations

RED BANK, N.J. , Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global technology public relations leader The Devon Group today announced its selection as the agency of record for two new HR events from ETC. Part of the Arc Network, a B2B events, data and media organization, ETC focuses on quality content-based community building and nurturing in the Education and HR sectors. ETC is responsible for the popular HR Technology Conference & Exposition®, the industry’s leading and longest-running in-person event.



Elevate People, Ignite Change (EPIC) is scheduled for April 24 – 26, 2024, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. The event will provide a forum for people-centric HR leaders, going beyond best practices to offer innovative ways to help attendees cultivate epic cultures in this new world of work. Elevate People, Ignite Change (EPIC) is the only industry event of its kind. Developed in conjunction with Human Resource Executive®, the premier media outlet covering strategic human resource issues, EPIC helps HR leaders learn innovative and transformative ways to strengthen and future-proof their people strategies. Attendees will gain the opportunity to expand their networks and the resources needed to ensure business success. Registration details are available at www.EpicHR.com.

Equally exciting is the announcement of the HR Technology Conference Europe, which will be held at RAI Amsterdam from May 2-3, 2024. The eagerly anticipated event has already garnered interest from thousands of potential attendees, exhibitors and thought leaders keen to participate in this burgeoning community. Keynote speakers include global industry analyst Josh Bersin, people analytics leader David Green, Aptitude Research founder and principal analyst Madeline Laurano and Recruiting Brainfood curator Hung Lee. Additional information can be accessed at www.hrtechnologyeurope.com.

The Devon Group’s Managing Partner Kate Achille shared, “Given The Devon Group’s deep expertise and relationships in the HR and work tech industries, we are delighted to extend our support of ETC and help launch the EPIC and HR Tech Europe Conferences. We look forward to working closely with our media, analyst and influencer communities to bring these events to new audiences.”

Rebecca McKenna, Senior Vice President, HR Portfolio at ETC, commented, “As ETC introduces new HR-centric conferences, we sought a PR partner that understands this space at a global level, making The Devon Group the logical choice. Their team’s knowledge and reach are unrivaled, and I expect they will play an instrumental role in growing EPIC and HR Tech Europe in line with our existing events.”

About The Devon Group

Since 1994, The Devon Group has been helping technology companies promote the products, services and thought leadership that support organizational success. Through Devon’s award-winning custom communications programs that drive performance, innovation and growth strategies, clients achieve increased revenue, brand awareness and audience engagement. For more information, please visit www.devonpr.com.

