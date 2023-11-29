Perry M. Brunette Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Artificial Intelligence

Mr. Perry Brunette CEO PathFree Technologies Corporation

Mr. Perry Brunette CEO PathFree Technologies Corporation

Who's Who Listee Badge

Who's Who Listee Badge

AI will not replace doctors

Mr. Perry Brunette CEO PathFree Technologies

Perry Brunette lends years of expertise to his work with PathFree Technologies

In his multifaceted role as co-founder, vice president, CEO, and CFO, Mr. Brunette focuses on innovating solutions to reduce fatalities during ACLS and CPR procedures.”
— Marquis Who's Who®
IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perry Brunette has earned recognition in Marquis Who's Who, a testament to his significant contributions and standing in the field of Artificial Intelligence. Selection for this prestigious listing considers factors such as professional achievements, visibility, and overall prominence in the industry.

With a robust background in information technology and artificial intelligence, Mr. Brunette co-founded PathFree Technologies. He established the company with Dr. Kongyuan, a distinguished Chinese anesthesiologist with multiple patents. In his multifaceted role as co-founder, vice president, CEO, and CFO, Mr. Brunette focuses on innovating solutions to reduce fatalities during ACLS and CPR procedures. This initiative includes developing a state-of-the-art crash cart with AI features like flashing lights for medication identification and sensors to pinpoint procedural errors.

Before embarking on this venture, Mr. Brunette accrued significant experience in raising capital for various private entities and served his country in the U.S. Navy. He holds an associate degree in business, office automation, technology, and data entry from the MBTI Business Training Institute. Beyond his professional endeavors, he is actively involved with the PitchBook venture capital and private equity database and dedicates time to community service, including the Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Mr. Brunette attributes his career success to relentless dedication, perseverance, and the guidance of God, who he believes has steered him towards beneficial professional and personal relationships. His future ambitions for PathFree Technologies include expanding its global reach by distributing products to markets in the Asia Pacific, India, Australia, and other regions.

About Marquis Who's Who®:
Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Marquis celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2023, and Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

Perry Brunette
PathFree Technologies Corporation
+1 949-257-2688
perry@pathfree.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

PathFree AiCart

You just read:

Perry M. Brunette Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Artificial Intelligence

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Perry Brunette
PathFree Technologies Corporation
+1 949-257-2688 perry@pathfree.com
Company/Organization
PathFree Technologies Corporation
19800 McArthur Blvd., Unit 300
Irvine, California, 92612
United States
+1 949-257-2688
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

At PathFree Technologies Corporation, our mission is to revolutionize the field of medical response by leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning. We understand that every second counts, especially during life-saving procedures such as Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS). With our innovative medical device, PathFree AiCart, we aim to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of these critical procedures. By providing real-time guidance and feedback to medical response teams, we strive to reduce errors and improve patient outcomes. We are dedicated to equipping medical professionals with state-of-the-art technology that harnesses the full potential of AI and machine learning. PathFree AiCart not only supports decision-making processes but also adapts and learns from data to continuously enhance its capabilities. Our commitment extends to fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation, working closely with medical experts and practitioners. Through ongoing research and development, we are determined to stay at the forefront of advancements in medical response, ensuring our solutions meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients. Ultimately, our vision is to make a meaningful impact on the lives of individuals in critical situations. By combining cutting-edge technology with human expertise, we strive to empower medical response teams to save more lives, improve patient care, and contribute to a healthier, safer world.

Visit Us

More From This Author
Perry M. Brunette Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Artificial Intelligence
Perry Brunette's Leadership: A New Dawn for PathFree Technologies Corporation
PathFree Technologies' AiCart Attracts Global Attention
View All Stories From This Author