Perry M. Brunette Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Artificial Intelligence
Mr. Perry Brunette CEO PathFree Technologies
Perry Brunette lends years of expertise to his work with PathFree Technologies
In his multifaceted role as co-founder, vice president, CEO, and CFO, Mr. Brunette focuses on innovating solutions to reduce fatalities during ACLS and CPR procedures.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perry Brunette has earned recognition in Marquis Who's Who, a testament to his significant contributions and standing in the field of Artificial Intelligence. Selection for this prestigious listing considers factors such as professional achievements, visibility, and overall prominence in the industry.
With a robust background in information technology and artificial intelligence, Mr. Brunette co-founded PathFree Technologies. He established the company with Dr. Kongyuan, a distinguished Chinese anesthesiologist with multiple patents. In his multifaceted role as co-founder, vice president, CEO, and CFO, Mr. Brunette focuses on innovating solutions to reduce fatalities during ACLS and CPR procedures. This initiative includes developing a state-of-the-art crash cart with AI features like flashing lights for medication identification and sensors to pinpoint procedural errors.
Before embarking on this venture, Mr. Brunette accrued significant experience in raising capital for various private entities and served his country in the U.S. Navy. He holds an associate degree in business, office automation, technology, and data entry from the MBTI Business Training Institute. Beyond his professional endeavors, he is actively involved with the PitchBook venture capital and private equity database and dedicates time to community service, including the Hollywood Christmas Parade.
Mr. Brunette attributes his career success to relentless dedication, perseverance, and the guidance of God, who he believes has steered him towards beneficial professional and personal relationships. His future ambitions for PathFree Technologies include expanding its global reach by distributing products to markets in the Asia Pacific, India, Australia, and other regions.
