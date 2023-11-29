Silver Oxide Battery Market: Advancements and Applications in Portable Electronics | Panasonic Corporation
Silver oxide battery consists of silver oxide as positive electrode and zinc as negative electrodeBURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Silver oxide batteries are non-rechargeable batteries finding applications in watches, consumer electronics, medical devices, etc. due to their long shelf life, stable output and suitability for low to medium drain applications.
Market Dynamics:
The silver oxide battery market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising demand from medical devices industry. One of the major driver for increased demand is growing elderly population who are more prone to chronic diseases and hence require portable medical devices powered by batteries. Secondly, miniaturization of electronic devices is propelling the demand for batteries offering high energy density such as silver oxide batteries. Their properties make them suitable for powering various portable medical equipment including blood sugar monitors, blood pressure monitors and hearing aids.
Major Players Are:
✤ Panasonic Corporation
✤ Energizer Holdings
✤ Maxwell Technologies Inc.
✤ Seiko Instruments Inc.
✤ Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
✤ Sony Corporation
✤ Toshiba Corporation
✤ Renata SA
✤ Camelion Battery
✤ Varta AG
Major Driver: Increasing demand for portable electronics is driving the growth of the silver oxide battery market
The silver oxide battery market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising demand for portable electronics such as cameras, smartphones, tablets, power tools and other handheld devices. As silver oxide batteries provide higher energy density and longer shelf life compared to alkaline batteries, they are widely used as primary batteries in various portable electronics. The growing sales of consumer electronics coupled with the expanding middle-class population in developing regions of the world is translating into increased demand for silver oxide batteries. Additionally, the emergence of new application areas such as wireless sensors, emergency lighting and tracking devices is further enhancing the sales prospects of silver oxide batteries.
Another Major Driver: Growth of electric vehicles to propel the silver oxide battery market
Silver oxide batteries are increasingly finding applications in electric vehicles due to their stable performance over a wide temperature range. Unlike lithium-ion batteries, silver oxide batteries do not rapidly lose charge at high or sub-zero temperatures. They also have low self-discharge rate and long shelf life. Owing to these advantages, silver oxide batteries are used in electric scooters, bikes, golf carts and other light electric vehicles. With many countries promoting emission-free transportation through subsidies and incentives, the sales of electric vehicles have picked up significantly in recent years. This in turn is augmenting the demand for silver oxide batteries used in electric vehicles. Moreover, continuous R&D towards improving energy density and life cycle of silver oxide batteries is further supporting their adoption in the booming electric mobility industry.
Major Restrain: High material cost of silver hampers market growth
One of the key challenges restraining the growth of silver oxide battery market is the high material cost associated with silver. Silver is a precious metal and experiences significant price volatility due to changes in global supply and demand. As silver oxide batteries use silver as the key anode material, fluctuations in silver prices directly impact the production cost of these batteries. Given that silver accounts for a major portion of the total battery cost, manufacturers often hesitate to use silver oxide batteries where cost is a major selection criterion. This prevents silver oxide batteries from penetrating various price-sensitive applications. Furthermore, availability of cost-effective alternatives like lithium-ion and alkaline batteries also restricts the silver oxide battery market to a certain extent.
Major Opportunity: Increasing demand for portable medical devices offers growth prospects
Rise in the occurrence of lifestyle diseases and growing elderly population have augmented the demand for various portable medical devices such as glucose monitors, wound care products, nebulizers and infusion pumps. Since silver oxide batteries have a broad operating temperature range and high storage capability, they are often used as primary power sources in portable medical devices. Their stable voltage and long shelf life make them suitable for applications involving continuous power requirement. With the healthcare industry placing increased emphasis on home healthcare and patient monitoring, the demand for portable medical devices is on the rise. This presents significant opportunities for silver oxide battery manufacturers to increase their penetration of the lucrative medical device market. Conducive regulatory environment also supports the use of silver oxide batteries in healthcare applications.
Market Trend: Manufacturers focusing on enhancing battery performance through novel technologies
To keep pace with the performance requirements of evolving applications, battery manufacturers are engaged in continuous research and development activities. They are investing heavily in novel technologies to enhance key parameters of silver oxide batteries such as energy density, shelf life, charge/discharge rates and cost. For instance, technologies like nanocoatings, additive manufacturing and all-solid-state designs are being explored to improve electrode/electrolyte interfaces and solve issues like metal dendrite formation. Some players are working on calcium silver oxide and lithium silver oxide chemistries to attain higher voltage and capacity. Use of advanced substrates and cell designs is also increasing the power and power-to-weight ratio of silver oxide batteries. Such technological advancements are expanding the scope of applications for silver oxide batteries. This growing R&D focus on performance enhancement is a major trend being witnessed in the global silver oxide battery market.
Segmentation
Global Silver Oxide Battery Market, By Application:
Toys
Medical Equipment
Electronics
Others (Defense and Aerospace, etc.)
Regional Analysis for Silver Oxide Battery Market:
◘ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
◘ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
◘ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
◘ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
◘ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
