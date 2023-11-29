This week Ny Art Life Magazine presents: Sahara von Hattenberger, Professional Cellist with Her Upcoming 2024 Album
In this interview, Sahara shares her experiences, her creative process, and her insights on her upcoming 2024 album.
New York is at the forefront of "tonal" contemporary music. It is the birthplace of artists like Philip Glass, Julia Wolfe, and many many others. Being a part of that is really exciting.”CHELSEA, MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week New York Art Life interviews the well-known cellist Sahara von Hatttenberger. The interview to read entirely in New York Art Life Magazine in which we discover Sahara's artistic personality.
— Sahara von Hattenberger
She provides a unique perspective on classic music, inspiring us to delve deeper into the beauty of this timeless genre. A professional cellist and a gifted composer, Sahara's journey is a testament to sheer perseverance and talent.
An important event is the debut of the first music album. Sahara has captured the hearts of many music lovers with her enchanting melodies and deep understanding of the cello. This interview offers a glimpse into the world of Sahara, his journey into the realm of classical music, and his experiences as a professional cellist.
In 2024, her debut solo record will be put out by Odd Sounds. Joanne Kang, from Carnegie Hall's: "Ensemble Connect" will join her on the piano, and the album will feature the jazz talents of Jim Doxas (drums) and Adrian Vedady (bass). Among the repertoire, Claude Bolling's work will be included, as well as two new pieces from Grammy-winning composer Remi LeBoeuf and Malcolm Sailor. As a chamber musician, she has dedicated her mission to promoting engaging modern music.
During the pandemic, she came back to Canada and founded "Duo Kogarashi", an ensemble dedicated to fostering cultural exchange between Japan and Canada. Last year, due to her efforts, she obtained a grant from the Canada Council of the Arts to commission two new pieces for cello and piano that emphasized Japanese culture in Canada. The filmed performance was nearly an hour in length and featured works from both Japanese and Canadian composers.
Sahara Hattenberger's journey as a professional cellist is an inspiring testament to her passion for classic music and her dedication to her craft. Her accomplishments, her music, and her insights offer a unique perspective on the world of classic music and inspire us to delve deeper into this timeless genre.
While waiting for the release of her album in 2024, expect enchanting melodies, profound performances, and inspiring compositions. Her journey, her music, and her dedication to her craft will continue to inspire and captivate music enthusiasts.
In conclusion, Sahara von Hatttenberger in addition to being a cellist, is also an interesting musical philosopher, a devoted student of classical music, and an inspirational figure of classical music. Her musical world should be explored and listened to carefully.
