[Latest] Global Water Treatment Equipment Market Size, Forecast & Share Surpass US$ 96.7 Billion By 2032, At 6.2% CAGR
The Global Water Treatment Equipment Market was at US$ 58.1 Bn in 2022 and is growing to approx US$ 96.7 Bn by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 6.2%, 2023 and 2032.
Global Water Treatment Equipment Market was estimated at USD 58.1 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 96.7 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% between 2023 and 2032.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Water Treatment Equipment Market was estimated at USD 58.1 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 96.7 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% between 2023 and 2032.
— Custom Market Insights
Report URL: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/water-treatment-equipment-market/
Global Water Treatment Equipment Market: Overview
The water treatment equipment market encompasses the industry that offers products and services for purifying, filtering, and treating water. Market growth is propelled by the escalating need for clean and safe water, driven by factors such as water pollution, population growth, and regulatory obligations. Prominent trends in the market involve the adoption of advanced technologies like membrane filtration, UV disinfection, and reverse osmosis.
Emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency is increasing, along with a growing focus on water reuse and recycling for conservation purposes. Smart water management technologies, such as remote monitoring and automation, are being integrated to enhance operational efficiency. Furthermore, there is a rising demand for decentralized systems, and the industry is witnessing a shift towards digitalization and data analytics to improve decision-making in water treatment processes.
Global Water Treatment Equipment Market: Growth Drivers
Water Treatment Equipment Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics
Stringent government regulations: Governments worldwide are implementing stringent regulations to ensure water quality and safety. These regulations require industries and municipalities to adopt advanced water treatment technologies and equipment to meet the required standards. Compliance with these regulations is driving the adoption of water treatment equipment.
Increasing industrial activities: Industrial sectors such as manufacturing, power generation, oil and gas, and pharmaceuticals require large volumes of water for their processes. As these industries expand, the demand for water treatment equipment also increases to ensure the availability of high-quality water for their operations. It removes impurities, chemicals, and contaminants from industrial wastewater, making it suitable for reuse or safe discharge.
Climate change and water stress: Climate change has resulted in unpredictable weather patterns, including droughts and floods, affecting the availability and quality of water sources. Additionally, regions facing water stress and scarcity are adopting water treatment equipment to maximize the utilization of limited water resources. These factors are driving market growth as governments and organizations seek sustainable water management solutions.
Increasing investment in water infrastructure: Governments and private entities are investing heavily in upgrading and expanding water infrastructure to meet the growing water demand. The installation of advanced water treatment equipment is integral to these projects, further propelling market growth.
Rising awareness about environmental impact: Environmental concerns and the need for sustainable practices have gained significant attention globally. Water treatment equipment plays a crucial role in minimizing the environmental impact of industrial and municipal activities by treating wastewater before it is released into natural water bodies. Increasing awareness about environmental conservation is driving the adoption of water treatment equipment to ensure responsible water management.
These disruptions have resulted in delays in production, delivery, and installation of water treatment equipment. Many industries and municipalities faced financial constraints during the pandemic, leading to reduced capital expenditure budgets.
As a result, some projects related to the installation or upgrade of water treatment equipment may have been postponed or cancelled. The uncertain economic environment and prioritization of other urgent needs contributed to the decline in investment in water treatment equipment.
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=24993
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Water Treatment Equipment Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.2% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Water Treatment Equipment Market size was valued at around USD 58.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 96.7 Billion by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Ecolab Inc. and Microsoft Corporation (2020): Ecolab Inc., a global leader in water, hygiene, and energy technologies, entered into a partnership with Microsoft Corporation. The collaboration aimed to leverage Microsoft’s cloud and AI technologies to enhance Ecolab’s water management offerings. The partnership focused on developing solutions that provide real-time insights, predictive analytics, and remote monitoring capabilities to improve water efficiency and sustainability.
D) Acquisition of GE Water & Process Technologies by SUEZ SA (2017): Although this acquisition falls slightly outside the specified timeframe, it is significant for the water treatment equipment market. In 2017, SUEZ SA acquired GE Water & Process Technologies from General Electric Company. This acquisition strengthened SUEZ’s position as a global leader in water treatment solutions, expanding its portfolio and geographic reach.
E) Acquisition of Aquatech International Corporation by DuPont (2019): In 2019, DuPont, a global science and engineering company, acquired Aquatech International Corporation. Aquatech was a leading provider of water purification technologies and specialized wastewater treatment solutions. This acquisition enabled DuPont to enhance its water treatment capabilities and expand its offerings to industries such as power generation, oil and gas, and manufacturing.
F) Disrupted supply chains: The COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions in global supply chains, affecting the production and distribution of water treatment equipment. Restrictions on international trade, lockdown measures, and reduced workforce availability led to delays in the delivery of equipment components and hindered the overall supply chain, impacting the market.
Press Release For Global Water Treatment Equipment Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/water-treatment-equipment-market-size/
Regional Landscape
North America: In North America, a significant trend observed in the water treatment equipment market is the increasing emphasis on water conservation and sustainability. This region has witnessed a growing focus on advanced water treatment technologies like membrane filtration and disinfection systems. Additionally, the adoption of smart water management solutions has gained traction for efficient water resource management. Key market players dominating North America include Pentair plc, Xylem Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, 3M Company, and Ecolab Inc. These companies offer a comprehensive range of water treatment equipment and solutions, utilizing their expertise and technological advancements to cater to the diverse needs of the region.
Europe: In Europe, one notable trend in the water treatment equipment market is the increasing implementation of strict regulations and standards for water quality and environmental protection. This drives the adoption of advanced water treatment technologies, such as UV disinfection, ozone systems, and biological treatment solutions, to meet stringent compliance requirements. Some of the dominating market players in Europe include Veolia Environnement SA, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation), Kurita Water Industries Ltd., and A. O. Smith Corporation.
Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, a key trend in the water treatment equipment market is the rapid industrialization and urbanization, which drives the demand for water treatment solutions across various industries and municipalities. Additionally, there is a growing focus on water reuse and recycling to combat water scarcity, leading to increased adoption of advanced treatment technologies and decentralized systems. Some of the dominating market players in the Asia-Pacific region include Pentair plc, Ecolab Inc., Xylem Inc., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., and Hitachi, Ltd.
LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): A prominent trend in the LAMEA region’s water treatment equipment market is an increased emphasis on desalination technologies, particularly in dry and water-stressed regions. To solve the constraints of limited freshwater supplies and to provide a sustainable water supply, desalination plants and technology are being used. Some of the dominating market players in the LAMEA region include SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Veolia Environnement SA, Xylem Inc., A. O. Smith Corporation, and GE Water & Process Technologies. These companies bring their expertise and technology to address the unique water treatment needs of the LAMEA region, contributing to the market’s growth and development.
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=24993
Key Players
Veolia Environnement SA
SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions
Ecolab Inc.
Pentair plc
Xylem Inc.
O. Smith Corporation
Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation)
3M Company
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
Others
The Global Water Treatment Equipment Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Process Equipment
Mud Treatment
Filtration Systems and Media
Disinfection
Diversions and Screens
Meters
Membranes
Others
By End-Use Industry
Industrial Water Treatment Equipment
Municipal Water Treatment Equipment
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=24993
Take a Look at our other Reports:
Global Alkaline Water Purifier Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/alkaline-water-purifier-market/
Global Wastewater Treatment System Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/wastewater-treatment-system-market/
Global Water Electrolysis Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/water-electrolysis-market/
Global Process Pipe Coating Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/process-pipe-coating-market/
Global Water Chillers Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/water-chillers-market/
About Us
Custom Market Insights is a Market research and advisory company delivering business insights and Market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of Market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=24993
Contact Us
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
joel@custommarketinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube