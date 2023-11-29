[Latest] Global Luxury Jewelry Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 97.8 Billion By 2032, At 8.9% CAGR
The Global Luxury Jewelry Market was at US$ 54.4 Billion in 2022 and is growing to approx US$ 97.8 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 8.9%, 2023 and 2032.
The Global Luxury Jewelry Market was estimated at USD 54.4 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 97.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% between 2023 and 2032.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Luxury Jewelry Market was estimated at USD 54.4 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 97.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% between 2023 and 2032.
— Custom Market Insights
Report URL: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/luxury-jewelry-market/
Global Luxury Jewelry Market: Overview
Luxury jewelry, characterized by high-quality materials, exquisite craftsmanship, and unique designs, caters to a discerning clientele looking for exclusivity and value.
Global Luxury Jewelry Market: Growth Drivers
Luxury Jewelry Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics
Timeless Appeal: The luxury jewelry market thrives on the timeless appeal of exquisite craftsmanship, precious materials, and unique designs, attracting consumers seeking elegance and prestige.
Status and Symbolism: Luxury jewelry serves as a symbol of status, wealth, and personal achievement. Consumers often invest in high-end jewelry to express their social standing and personal success.
Gift-Giving Traditions: Luxury jewelry remains a popular choice for gift-giving on special occasions, including weddings, anniversaries, and significant milestones, contributing to market growth.
Customization and Personalization: Brands offering customization and personalization options allow customers to create one-of-a-kind pieces, meeting the demand for uniqueness and self-expression.
Heritage and Legacy: Many luxury jewelry brands have rich histories and legacies, which appeal to consumers who appreciate the heritage and tradition associated with high-end jewelry.
Brand Recognition: Established luxury jewelry brands with global recognition and strong brand equity continue to attract discerning customers.
Bridal Market: The bridal jewelry segment, including engagement rings and wedding bands, remains a key driver in the luxury jewelry market, representing a significant portion of sales.
Gemstone Demand: The popularity of colored gemstones, such as sapphires, emeralds, and rubies, has grown, offering unique and vibrant options for jewelry designs.
Precious Metals: The use of precious metals like gold, platinum, and silver continues to be a hallmark of luxury jewelry, with consumers valuing the intrinsic value of these materials.
High-Quality Craftsmanship: Luxury jewelry is characterized by meticulous craftsmanship, intricate detailing, and exceptional quality, which appeals to connoisseurs.
Investment Value: Some consumers view luxury jewelry as an investment, considering it a store of value and an asset that can appreciate over time.
Emerging Markets: The luxury jewelry market is experiencing significant growth in emerging economies where rising affluence and changing consumer preferences drive demand.
Bridal Jewelry: The bridal segment, including engagement rings and wedding bands, is a major contributor to the luxury jewelry market, with couples seeking bespoke and statement pieces.
Online Sales and Omnichannel Experience: Luxury jewelry brands are expanding their online presence, offering e-commerce options, and providing an omnichannel experience that seamlessly integrates physical stores and digital platforms.
Sustainable and Ethical Practices: The adoption of sustainable and ethical practices in sourcing materials and production is gaining importance, aligning with the values of environmentally conscious consumers.
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=34652
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Luxury Jewelry Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.9% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Luxury Jewelry Market size was valued at around USD 54.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 97.8 Billion by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Richemont’s Acquisition of Buccellati (2019): Compagnie Financière Richemont, a luxury goods conglomerate, acquired Buccellati, an Italian high-end jewelry brand known for its intricate and detailed designs. The acquisition allowed Richemont to expand its presence in the luxury jewelry sector and enhance its portfolio of brands.
D) LVMH’s Acquisition of Tiffany & Co. (2020): LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, a major luxury conglomerate, acquired Tiffany & Co., an iconic American luxury jewelry brand. This acquisition strengthened LVMH’s position in the global luxury jewelry market and broadened its portfolio of prestigious brands.
E) Supply Chain Disruptions: The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains, impacting the production and distribution of luxury jewelry. Many brands faced challenges in sourcing materials and components, leading to production delays and increased lead times.
F) Digital Transformation: The pandemic accelerated the digital transformation of the luxury jewelry market, with brands enhancing their online presence, introducing virtual consultations, and expanding e-commerce capabilities.
Press Release For Global Luxury Jewelry Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/luxury-jewelry-market-size/
Regional Landscape
North America:
The United States and Canada are significant markets for luxury jewelry, with a strong culture of gift-giving and a high level of disposable income.
Luxury jewelry brands in North America often focus on unique designs, personalization, and the use of high-quality diamonds and colored gemstones.
Online sales and digital marketing play a crucial role in reaching consumers, and e-commerce is a growing distribution channel.
Sustainable and ethical practices in sourcing and production are increasingly important to consumers.
Europe:
Western Europe, including countries like France, the UK, Italy, and Germany, is home to many iconic luxury jewelry brands.
Western European markets have a rich history and heritage in jewelry design and craftsmanship.
The European luxury jewelry market places emphasis on classic and timeless designs, with a focus on diamonds, precious metals, and artisanal craftsmanship.
Eastern European countries, such as Russia, are experiencing growth in luxury jewelry consumption due to rising affluence.
Asia-Pacific:
China is one of the fastest-growing markets for luxury jewelry, driven by a growing middle class and an affinity for luxury brands.
India has a strong tradition of jewelry, and the luxury jewelry market is characterized by a blend of traditional and modern designs.
Southeast Asian countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, have a burgeoning luxury jewelry market, with an emphasis on unique gemstone jewelry.
Jewelry customization and personalization are key trends in the Asia-Pacific region.
Latin America:
Brazil is a significant luxury jewelry market, with a focus on colored gemstones, particularly emeralds and colored diamonds.
Mexican jewelry brands are known for their intricate silver designs, combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary styles.
The luxury jewelry market in the region is influenced by a mix of European and indigenous design elements.
Middle East and Africa:
The Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, is known for its demand for high-end jewelry, particularly among the affluent population.
Middle Eastern consumers favor opulent and elaborate designs, often featuring large and precious gemstones.
The Middle East is also a hub for the gold jewelry market, with 18k and 22k gold being popular choices.
Africa, particularly countries like South Africa, is known for its production of diamonds and colored gemstones.
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=34652
Key Players
Tiffany & Co.
Cartier
Bulgari
Harry Winston
Van Cleef & Arpels
Graff
Chopard
Buccellati
David Yurman
Buccellati
Others
The Global Luxury Jewelry Market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type
Diamond Jewelry
Gold Jewelry
Platinum Jewelry
Gemstone Jewelry
Pearl Jewelry
Others
By Product
Necklaces
Ring
Earrings
Bracelets
Others
By End-User
Men
Women
By Sales Channel
Online
Offline
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=34652
Take a Look at our other Reports:
Global Hair Braiding Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/hair-braiding-market/
Global Autonomous Shuttles Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/autonomous-shuttles-market/
Global Parametric Insurance Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/parametric-insurance-market/
Global Fly Traps Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/fly-traps-market/
Global Corporate Travel Market 2023–2032: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/corporate-travel-market/
About Us
Custom Market Insights is a Market research and advisory company delivering business insights and Market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of Market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/inquire-for-discount/?reportid=34652
Contact Us
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
joel@custommarketinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube