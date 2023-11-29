Global Dark Fiber Network Market Size to Grow USD 15.7 Bn by 2031, With an Expanding CAGR of 12.7% (2023-2031); says TNR
Rising Demand for Infinite Bandwidth Transmission of Huge Volumes of Data at High Speeds is Driving the Global Dark Fiber Network MarketWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dark fiber network market has emerged as a crucial force in the ever-evolving landscape of telecommunications and data infrastructure. In an era characterized by limitless demand for high-speed, low-latency data transmission, dark fiber networks represent an ingenious solution. These networks, comprising optical fiber infrastructure awaiting activation, provide unparalleled opportunities for customization, scalability, and data security. As industries ranging from telecommunications giants to burgeoning tech startups seek to harness the immense potential of dark fiber, dark fiber network market has become a dynamic hub of innovation and competition.
Dark fiber, also known as unlit fiber or black fiber, is a previously installed unused optical fiber. It is most often used in telecommunications and network communications, and there are hundreds of kilometers of unused dark fiber cables. While it is now inactive, it is considered "dark" because no light pulses are delivered through it. Light pulses carry information over standard fiber connections, however it is critical that these cables be used instead.
Future of Global Dark Fiber Network Market
As the world becomes more digitally connected, the demand for high-speed data transmission continues to surge. The proliferation of bandwidth-intensive applications such as 5G, cloud computing, IoT (Internet of Things), and augmented/virtual reality is fueling the need for expanded network capacity. Besides the rollout of 5G networks requires an extensive network infrastructure to support the increased data speeds and low-latency requirements. Dark fiber networks are well-suited to provide the necessary backbone infrastructure for 5G, making them a crucial component of the next-generation wireless ecosystem.
In addition the ongoing growth of data centers to support cloud services and digital storage is driving the demand for dark fiber connections. Dark fiber provides data centers with the flexibility to meet their rapidly changing connectivity requirements. Thus the dark fiber network market is expected to continue its growth trajectory as the world becomes increasingly reliant on data-driven technologies. The dark fiber network market's future will be shaped by the evolving needs of industries, technological advancements, and the need for faster, more secure, and more efficient data transmission solutions.
Based on type, long haul dark fiber network market had the highest share in the market in 2022.
Long-haul dark fiber networks are typically used for intercity or interstate data transmission. They cover extensive distances and connect major metropolitan areas. These networks are commonly used by telecommunications companies, internet service providers, and large enterprises to establish high-capacity, high-speed connections between data centers, cities, and other key locations. For instance, due to the rising growth and evolution of the digital economy, Virginia in United States has installed the proposed 680-mile regional fiber optic network will connect Northern Virginia's dense concentration of current data centers to the Virginia Beach cable landing station, providing access to subsea, intercontinental high-speed data cables running to Europe and South America.
The financial institutions segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the dark fiber network market in 2022.
Financial institutions are always striving to make business continuity (BC) and disaster recovery (DR) as dependable and painless as feasible. This translates to many off-site data centers (DCs) in today's cloud-based environment, each having various data rate interfaces and high-speed connectivity to interact between regional and distant locations. Besides as financial institutions handle massive volumes of data, including market data feeds, order book updates, and transaction data, dark fiber networks are offering the bandwidth required to handle these data flows without congestion or delays. Thus the adoption of dark fiber networks in financial institutions will become a strategic necessity to gain an edge in an industry. As trading strategies become more sophisticated and data-driven, the demand for high-performance network infrastructure like dark fiber is likely to continue to grow in the financial sector, leading to the overall growth of the global dark fiber network market.
North America dominated the dark fiber network market in 2022.
North America boasts an extensive network of dark fiber infrastructure that spans across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. These networks connect major cities, regions, and data centers, facilitating seamless data transmission. Moreover the demand for data center services has led to the growth of dark fiber networks connecting major data center hubs. Cities like Ashburn, Virginia; Silicon Valley, California; and Dallas, Texas, are known for their concentration of data centers, and dark fiber networks play a critical role in connecting these facilities. Thus dark fiber network market in North America continues to evolve, driven by the increasing demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity and the expansion of digital services.
Major vendors in global dark fiber network market include
o Airtel India.
o AT&T
o Bandwidth IG.
o Colt Technology Services Group Limited
o Crown Castle
o Dobson Fiber.
o euNetworks Group Limited
o EXA Infrastructure
o GAS&COM AG
o Lumen Technologies
o Neos Networks
o Telecom Italia Sparkle S.p.A.
o UFINET
o Verizon Partner Solutions
o Zayo Group, LLC.
o Other market participants
Recent Development in Global Dark Fiber Network Market
In April 2023, euNetworks Group Limited ("euNetworks"), a Western European bandwidth infrastructure provider, has purchased a Belgian utility company's dark fibre business branch ("the Business Branch").As euNetworks concentrates on providing high-bandwidth fibre connectivity within and between European cities, the firm continues to invest in its network by constructing new routes.
In June 2023, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data centre developer, owner, and operator, recently announced a partnership with Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG), one of the fastest-growing pure-play dark fibre providers, to connect EdgeCore's Silicon Valley data centre campus in Santa Clara to Bandwidth IG's San Francisco Bay Area network through a total of five distinct points of connection.
In August 2023, Dark Fiber and Infrastructure (DF&I), a dark fiber and conduit network developer, owner, and operator, has expanded its cooperation with DataBridge Sites. Off-site business-critical IT infrastructures are supported by this data centre supplier.
Global Dark Fiber Network Market Segments
By Type
o Metro
o Long haul
By Configuration
o Point to point
o Ring
By Organization Size
o Small and Medium Size Organizations
o Large Organizations
By End Users
o IT and Telecommunication
o Government
o School
o Hotels and Hospitality
o Financial Institutions
o E-commerce and retail
o Manufacturing
o Logistics
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
