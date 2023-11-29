Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size to Surpass USD 46.53 Billion by 2029, at a 4.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market

The automotive diagnostic scan tools market is expanding rapidly, propelled by rising demand for efficient vehicle diagnostics and continuous advancements in automotive technology.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Analysis Report.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market by Offering type, by Connectivity (USB, WIFI, Bluetooth), by Vehicle Type (Passenger cars, Commercial Vehicles), by Handheld Scan tools, by Type, and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market is expected to grow at 4.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 46.53 billion by 2029 from USD 31.86 billion in 2020.

Automotive diagnostic scan tools are a combination of software and electronic devices that are used to identify any kind of problem with the car. They may be used to diagnose and analyze electronic system failures for a variety of vehicles, as well as reprogram control modules for automobiles. It is believed that Germany, Italy, France, and Spain are in the forefront of the adoption of more recent and cutting-edge automotive diagnostic scan technologies. In the upcoming years, there will likely be a significant increase in demand for high-end passenger cars, primarily from the Asia Pacific region.

Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools industry are

Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens, Denso, Continental AG, Snap-on, Delphi Automotive PLC, Softing, ACTIA Group, Carman Scan, Vector Informatik GmbH

Which are Some Prominent Drivers Spearheading Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Growth?

Automotive diagnostic scan tools have historically been used to provide data into an on-board diagnostic (OBD) system in order to investigate problems and faults into different vehicle subsystems. It facilitates the identification of mistakes made in the fuel system, battery, engine, transmission, and numerous other automotive electronic systems.

The need for automotive diagnostic scan tools is anticipated to increase over the coming years due in part to an increasing number of vehicles in operation worldwide, which is anticipated to be one of the key factors driving the market's growth. Additionally, the need for diagnostic systems is being driven by the growing electrification of automobiles.

It is anticipated that the need for diagnostic scan software would increase in tandem with the adoption of new communication technology in automotive diagnostic scan tools. Growing service stations, rising consumer knowledge of advanced technologies, and other macroeconomic variables are anticipated to fuel the market for automobile diagnostic scan tools.

Over the next few years, it is anticipated that the increased demand for cars due to rapid urbanization, particularly in emerging countries, would increase the need for automotive diagnostic scanning solutions. The purchase of a car with integrated in-car diagnostic scanning systems is becoming increasingly important to customers. Furthermore, the demand for these technologies will significantly increase in these countries as users' awareness of them grows.

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Regional Analysis

The Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

Recent Developments

In March 2021, Robert Bosch GmbHintroduced ADS 625 X that performs all system DTC scans under 60 seconds on average, with complete scans taking 30 seconds or less. The scan tool provides technicians advanced vehicle coverage across a broad range of domestic, Asian and European vehicles.

In August 2021, Continental AG launched the Autodiagnos Drive, an innovative, remote vehicle data solution designed to deliver advanced diagnostic information that service providers, fleet managers, and repair facilities can use to maximize their data-driven services.

