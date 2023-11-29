Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size to Surpass USD 24.28 Billion by 2029, at a 16.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Automotive Cybersecurity Market

The automotive cybersecurity market is experiencing robust growth, driven by escalating cyber threats and increasing integration of advanced technologies in vehicles.” — Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Automotive Cybersecurity Analysis Report.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Offering (Software, Hardware), by Security Type (Application Security, Network Security, Endpoint Security), by Application, by Form, and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029”, The global automotive cybersecurity market is expected to grow at 16.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 24.28 billion by 2029 from USD 6.24 billion in 2022.

The amount of electronic content in each car has expanded as linked vehicles are adopted more widely. This has ultimately increased a car's susceptibility to cyberattacks, which has led to recent car recalls by reputable manufacturers. As a result, there is an increasing global demand for vehicle cybersecurity solutions. Furthermore, the emergence of software-defined vehicles and the expansion of cloud-based applications in the automotive industry are anticipated to generate significant growth prospects for the global automotive cybersecurity market in the next years.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, ETAS (a subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH) offered ESCRYPT C_ycurRISK, a software tool for threat analysis and risk assessment. It allows the automotive OEMs and suppliers to identify security vulnerabilities during vehicle development and reduce cyber risks systematically.

In January 2023, HL Mando Corporation collaborated with Argus Cyber Security. Through this collaboration, the Argus CAN Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) solution was applied to HL Mando’s electrification system products, such as brakes and steering, beginning in January 2023.

In October 2022, NTT Communications Corporation, along with DENSO Corporation (DENSO), was supposed to develop the security operation center technology for vehicles (VSOC1) to respond to the threat of increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks against vehicles.

In November 2022, Garrett Motion Inc. developed multi-layered on-and-off board intrusion detection systems (IDS) to identify cyber threats, which support OEMs to enhance vehicle security.

Automotive Cybersecurity Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Automotive Cybersecurity industry are

APTIV PLC, Arilou Automotive Cybersecurity, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, GUARDKNOX, HARMAN International, Karamba Security, Robert Bosch GmbH, SafeRide Technologies, Vector Informatik GmbH

Regional Analysis

The Automotive Cybersecurity market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

The automotive cybersecurity market in Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest share by 2028.

In 2023, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest proportion of the market, followed by North America and Europe. For the purposes of market study, the nations that make up Asia Pacific are China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of the region. The significant manufacturing of passenger automobiles in this region, together with the rising use of connected cars and other cutting-edge technology, is one of the main reasons propelling market expansion. The automotive industry considers China and India to be its production hubs. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is seeing a surge in demand for electric and semi-autonomous vehicles due to expanding consumer spending power and growing worries about automobile pollution.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the impact of covid-19 on Automotive Cybersecurity Market?

What was the market value in 2022?

which region is a high share of the Automotive Cybersecurity Market?

What are the opportunities in Automotive Cybersecurity Market?

What is the forecast period of the Automotive Cybersecurity Market?

