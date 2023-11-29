BOTS, Inc. Embarks on Advanced AI Journey With License to Evaluate NVIDIA's Cutting-Edge Enterprise AI Software

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BOTS, Inc. (OTC PINK: BTZI) ("The Company"), a leading provider of advanced technology solutions, announced today that it has obtained a license to evaluate the Artificial Intelligence (AI) software from NVIDIA, a renowned NASDAQ listed public company at the forefront of AI technology. This license marks a significant step for our company, allowing us to harness the power of NVIDIA's cutting-edge AI platform and develop AI applications for the Robotic Automation industry. The Bots team will test the power of AI with end-to-end solutions through guided hands-on labs or as a development sandbox. Test, prototype, and deploy our own applications and models against the latest and greatest that NVIDIA has to offer through NVIDIA LaunchPad platform.

NVIDIA, a publicly traded company, widely recognized for its groundbreaking work in AI, has developed the NVIDIA AI Enterprise suite. This comprehensive software has been instrumental in propelling various industries towards technological innovation. NVIDIA's AI Enterprise offers an extensive set of tools and capabilities, including the latest advancements in speech, recommender systems, and hyperscale inference, which are essential for businesses aiming to integrate AI into their operations.

The NVIDIA AI Enterprise 4.0, the latest version of their enterprise software platform, is designed to speed up the adoption of custom generative AI across industries. This platform stands as a testament to NVIDIA's commitment to innovation and its role in facilitating the global accessibility of AI technology.

By leveraging the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite evaluation, BTZI is poised to explore new frontiers in AI, furthering our mission to develop state-of-the-art solutions to our clients. We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration with NVIDIA brings and are committed to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation in our industry.

The market size of AI-powered enterprise software platforms is experiencing significant growth. As of 2023, various projections indicate a strong upward trend in this sector. Key insights include:

The enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) market size is anticipated to reach approximately USD 270.06 billion by 2032, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 44.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The broader artificial intelligence market, encompassing various AI applications, is also projected to grow significantly, expected to hit around USD 1,811.75 billion by 2030.

The generative AI market, a subset of the overall AI market, is forecasted to become a $1.3 trillion market by 2032, indicating the immense potential and rapid expansion of AI technologies in various sectors.

About BOTS, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company specializing in AI and blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, and cybersecurity solutions, and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company. BOTS, Inc. is developing a friendly AI assistant modeled after the personality of Scott Adams and designed to be a personal friend to our customers -incorporating multiple features, some of which are found in the popular Chat-GPT.

BTZI subsidiary, TekX Mining and Gaming PC Solutions, also provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and extended warranty contracts. Tekx also conducts miner repair technicians' training. TekX also is offering testing, inspection & certification (TIC) services as a value-added set of procedures which is now provided to ensure that the preowned bitcoin miners and other related products meet with the mandated regulations and manufacturing standards in terms of quality and safety. These services include optional on-site or remote diagnostic testing, documentary checks, data processing consistency verification, management process audits, and inspections across the entire supply chain. Testing and commission will be provided to institutional Bitcoin miner purchasers as well as smaller miner operators or at the request of the manufacturer.

Track BTZI news on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/Bots.Bz/

Follow BTZI news on Twitter @Bots_bz http://www.Twitter.com/Bots_bz

Find BTZI news at http://www.bots.bz

BOTS, Inc. has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, and TheStreet.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed on the Company's website and filings.