20Med Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Hugo Fry as Chief Business Officer to Expedite mRNA Vaccine Delivery Platform Program

Leiden, The Netherlands, November 29, 2023 – 20Med Therapeutics, a leader in non-viral delivery of mRNA vaccines, today announced the appointment of Hugo Fry as Chief Business Officer. His appointment reflects the progress of 20Med’s development activities of polymeric nanoparticles (PNPs) in the delivery of mRNA vaccines targeting infectious diseases.

Hugo Fry has 29 years of leadership experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry across multiple business models, therapeutic areas, and companies, including Sanofi. He has held global strategic positions and operational roles, leading vertically integrated teams from Drug Discovery through Clinical Development, Regulatory Affairs, Market Access, Industrial Affairs, Medical Affairs and Commercialization, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of RQ Bio. Hugo has a strong and recent track record of business development and licensing deals in the pharma and biotech sectors. Hugo holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from the University of Salford and studied Finance at London Business School and Leadership at Duke University.

Commenting on his appointment, Hugo Fry stated: “There is a clear need for more diverse delivery technologies to unlock the full potential of mRNA vaccines. As an alternative to lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), 20Med’s unique PNP platform has the potential to address some of the barriers faced today by developers of mRNA-based vaccines. I am looking forward to working with the team at 20Med to pursue strategic partnerships to bring PNP-delivered vaccines into the clinic as soon as possible.”

Michiel Lodder, Ph.D., CEO of 20Med Therapeutics, added: “The expansion of our leadership team marks another milestone for 20Med in a year that already saw significant progress in terms of financing and partnering activities with our CEPI and Touchlight agreements. We are also preparing several publications, which will further substantiate the capabilities of our PNP platform and showcase its benefits over LNP-based solutions to mRNA delivery. Overall, we enter 2024 in a strong position to advance our mission to establish the leading non-LNP delivery platform for mRNA-based vaccines.”

“We are thrilled to have Hugo join the 20Med Therapeutics leadership team in a crucial period for the company and with a clear window of opportunity ahead of us. His experience and network in the vaccine industry will greatly support 20Med in establishing its PNP platform as a leading non-LNP solution with distinct features and benefits for the development of mRNA vaccines,” commented Michel Baijot, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of 20Med Therapeutics.





+++ Meet the 20Med Therapeutics team in San Francisco during the JPMorgan week, January 8-12, 2024 to discuss partnering opportunities around our PNP mRNA vaccine delivery platform +++





About 20Med Therapeutics

At 20Med Therapeutics, we develop RNA-based vaccines based on proprietary bioresponsive polymer nanoparticles. Our non-LNP delivery platform offers distinct advantages in terms of development speed, ease of manufacture, stability, cost of goods, and freedom to operate. We have partnered with CEPI to develop thermostable vaccines for influenza, tackling the barriers to wider application and distribution of mRNA-based vaccines using LNPs as the delivery vehicle. 20Med Therapeutics applies pioneering biomaterial and medical science and is located in Enschede and Leiden in the Netherlands. For further information, please visit: https://20medtx.com or contact info@20medtx.com





Contact

20Med Therapeutics

Charlotte Voorhoeve

Director Strategy & Operations

Phone +31 61 205 86 43

E-mail: info@20medtx.com





For media

Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Phone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu

Attachment