Profacgen Announces Comprehensive E3 Ligase and Target Proteins Development Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Profacgen, a leading provider of protein engineering and PROTAC development services, today announced the launch of its comprehensive E3 ligase and target proteins development services, providing researchers with access to a wide range of expertise and resources to support the development of novel PROTACs, a promising new class of therapeutics.
PROTACs, or proteolysis-targeting chimeras, are a novel class of therapeutics that hijack the cellular protein degradation machinery to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. E3 ligases are key enzymes in the protein degradation pathway and play a critical role in PROTAC activity.
Profacgen’s E3 ligase and target proteins development services provide researchers with the following:
Custom protein ubiquitination services
Profacgen offers various ubiquitin services including: Perform in vitro ubiquitin conjugation reactions, assay to measure protein ubiquitination in living cells, as well as ubiquitin identification and quantification by proteomics analysis.
E3 ligase or target proteins expression and purification services
Profacgen offers a comprehensive protein expression service to produce E3 ligases or target proteins from many different host systems for research, functional assays, target validation, or antibody development.
Novel E3 discovery
With its phage screening platform and small molecule library, Profacgen can immobilize E3 ligand and screening a higher affinity E3 ligase
Protein engineering
Profacgen offer mutagenesis and structural modification with comprehensive upstream and downstream services.
“We are excited to offer our comprehensive E3 ligase and target proteins development services to researchers working on PROTACs,” said Crystal, the chief marketing staff at Profacgen. “Our team of experts has extensive experience in protein engineering and PROTAC development, and we are committed to helping our clients develop successful PROTAC therapeutics.”
Profacgen’s E3 ligase and target proteins development services are part of the company’s one-stop PROTAC development service. This service provides researchers with access to all of the expertise and resources they need to develop PROTACs from concept to clinic.
Of note, all products and services bought from now on to the end of 2023, can enjoy a 10% off as an expression of sincere gratitude for all customers at Profacgen.
To know more about the E3 Ligase and Target Proteins Development Services offered by Profacgen, please visit https://www.profacgen.com/e3-ligase-and-target-proteins-development-services.htm.
Ellen Burns
