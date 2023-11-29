Mhaya: redefining monopoly game for billions in the Web3.0 Era!

New York, NY, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The early GameFi programs between 2021 and 2022 gradually lost players because they were insufficiently fun, complicated to operate, time-consuming, and irrational in nature. The false carnival in the era of GameFi 1.0 is also close to collapsing under the influence of factors such as fading of the heat and the decrease of new users, etc.

This is how Mhaya Game answers these market needs, being the first to adopt the free-play-to-earn (FP2E) concept, a city simulation and management blockchain game derived from the classic board game "Monopoly". The game masterfully integrates multi-chain technology and a non-upfront-fee NFT mechanism, planning to develop on multiple public chains, including BNB Chain, Arbitrum, and Polygon, aiming to expand its community reach and optimize distribution efficiency.

Mhaya Gameplay

Mhaya game consists of 40 tiles with 12 different types, over 40 random events and offers both PVE and PVP game modes.

Players can acquire over 13 different NFT characters in the game. As they advance in the game and roll dice, they trigger random events to earn profits. As a result, players can upgrade game characters, construct and upgrade different buildings, participate in lucky events, and earn in-game tokens HAYA and governance tokens MAYA.

In a bid to empower a diverse range of participants at various stages, the project is paving the way for increased token earnings. By fostering consensus both within the project and among the community, it's fueling the ascent of governance token value. This, in turn, opens up avenues for all stakeholders to reap significant profits beyond the confines of the game. The overarching goal is to instigate a groundbreaking shift by dismantling monopolies and ushering in the era of GameFi 2.0.



Game Features

In the context of NFTs, Mhaya's NFTs are not like liquid assets; they are more akin to an entry ticket. The game features a total of 13 different NFTs. These NFTs offer the same yield, but the base increases with the amount staked. Owning NFTs of different levels does not lead to variations in the yield that players receive. It's important to note that NFTs can be obtained completely for free. NFT characters that are eligible for entry into the free prize pool are distributed as rewards through participation in various Mhaya community operational activities.

The NFTs in the staking pool are upgradeable, and players can upgrade them using game tokens. The amount of tokens required for each upgrade varies, with higher-level NFTs requiring more tokens for upgrading. With NFT level increase, the reward base also increases. In other words, players aim to upgrade their NFTs to earn higher returns. At the same time, the tokens consumed in upgrading NFTs create a healthy economic cycle of expenditure and acquisition, ensuring a sustainable ecosystem.

Mhaya's staking mechanism follows ERC-6551, and players stake tokens in their own wallets rather than through the project itself. This approach enhances user security and transparency within the entire economic system.

In terms of fairness, Mhaya places significant emphasis on it. At its most fundamental level, the dual-pool model offers players a completely fair gaming environment, with earnings differentiating between the pools. The two pools do not impact each other's economic conditions. On the other hand, each season, production output is dynamically adjusted based on the previous season's output, destruction, and consumption, ensuring that players receive maximum returns within a reasonable range. This approach aims to maintain fairness and balance in the game ecosystem.

Future Outlook

As outlined in Mhaya's roadmap, the open beta release is anticipated in the first quarter of 2024 on Android and iOS. To sustain ongoing development post-launch, Mhaya also plans to introduce more social features such as NFT for character portraits, voice cloud chat and private messaging to enrich the gaming experience further and promote interaction and community building among players. This will provide Mhaya players with more opportunities to not only pursue wealth in the game, but also build friendships and social connections, making Mhaya Game a more comprehensive and integrated entertainment platform.



Investors & Partners

Mhaya has established eco-partnerships with hundreds of headline Web3 infrastructure providers, media outlets, NFT platforms, DeFi organizations, and international social platforms around the globe, and has recently closed a Pre-A round of $5 million in funding. The primary lead investor in the round was Firestone Global. To conclude with a quote from Pedro, CEO of Mhaya, "Mhaya2023 creates an anti-monopoly gaming meta-universe by enabling non-front-loaded, non-early wins in an innovative way that takes the distribution of benefits away from the few, the guilds, and the cheaters. We are committed to reforming the GameFi world and truly transforming it from Web2 to Web3."

About Mhaya Game

Mhaya Game is the first of its kind to adopt the FP2E concept in the realm of city simulation and management as a blockchain game, integrating multi-chain technology with no upfront NFT fees. Its pioneering experimentation with the antitrust model has captivated countless Web2 and Web3 users, offering all participants an unparalleled gaming experience.



