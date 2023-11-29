PenCraft Book Award Announcement for Nonfiction Runner-Up, and Christian Genres 2023 Winning books
The 2023 7th Annual PenCraft Book Awards for Literary Excellence proudly announces its Runner-Up (Nonfiction, and Christian) award winners.
The PenCraft Book Awards give recognition and honor to these remarkable books crafted by our talented authors. The Award can be a game-changer for an author, increasing visibility and credibility.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PenCraft Book Awards proudly announces its Nonfiction and Christian Genres book award winners for the 2023 7th Annual PenCraft Book Award Competition. Despite the chaos and tragedy plaguing our world, our winning authors have crafted books that provide respite and transport you to incredible worlds, adventures, mysteries, romances, and more. We are honored to present their award-winning stories to the world. The Awards give recognition of the outstanding literary talents of established and emerging writers, illustrators, poets, and historians. The winners were chosen from a pool of 1120 book submissions by an independent panel of judges.
The PenCraft literary book award is an impartial, authoritative, and enduring honor for writers. Our purpose is to shine a spotlight on these talented authors and provide a platform for their works to be discovered by book lovers everywhere. In the past seven years, we have made great strides towards achieving this goal, curating a “must-read” book list from our winning authors.
“Supporting our talented authors is our top priority. That’s why we launched the PenCraft Book Awards almost a decade ago,” stated Editor-in-chief David Hearne. “With these awards, we proudly recognize and honor the remarkable range of the Nonfictional work written by our talented authors.”
Throughout history, writers have played an essential role in society. Our nonfiction writers provide the world with books of history, science, biographies, autobiographies, memoirs, leadership, self-help, current affairs, politics, and more. Our list of winners is actually a curation of the best nonfiction books being written.
Our 2023 PenCraft Book Award Nonfiction and Christian Winners are:
Nonfiction Genres Winners:
- Biography my Imaginary Friend BY Thomas Wermuth
- Business/Finance LIFT BY Faisal Hoque
- Business/Finance Reinvent BY Faisal Hoque
- Education Visual Biology. Animals BY Vladimir Timokhanov
- General Meet Dave Lassam, the Man for the Job BY Dave Lassam
- General The Invisible Machine BY Jamie Mustard
- Gov/Politics America: Underwater and Sinking BY James B Lockhart III
- Health - Medical Head First BY David Tomen
- Health - Medical Hello Anxiety My Old Friend BY Natalie Kohlhaas
- Historical/Cultural Delaware Before the Railroads BY Dave Tabler
- Historical/Cultural Hippie War BY Jonathan Jones
- Memoir Behold the Monster BY Jillian Lauren
- Memoir SEA PAY BY Bob Dorgan
- Memoir Whatever the Future Holds BY Heidi McCann
- Motivational Messed Up Like You BY Rick Culleton
- Motivational Tom Peters' Compact Guide to Excellence BY Tom Peters
- Parenting The Magic In Metaphor BY Harley Sears
- Relationships Destiny Lives on Fairhaven Street BY C.J. Hudson
- Relationships Our Mothers, Our Daughters BY Candace Gish
- Religion/Phil. Alchemical Search for the Unified Field BY Richard E. Kretz
- Self Help Keep Your Fork; Something Sweet is Coming BY Bill Kavanagh
- Self Help Unlock Happiness By Mastering The Self BY Shobeir Shobeyri
- Self Help Wonderhell BY Laura Gassner Otting
- Sports I Want To Play College Golf BY Angelina and Cameron Huang
- War Avoiding Muddy Foxholes BY Jim Loveless
Poetry/Music Bittersweet BY Pablo Camacho
Poetry/Music Rooted and Winged BY Luanne Castle
Christian Genres Winners:
- Devotion/Study Beyond the Parentheses BY Susan Ford
- Devotion/Study The Diary of a Dragonfly BY Anne Marie Lucci-Stahl
- Fantasy/Sci-Fi Seginus, The Eternal Time Traveller BY Ganesh Shenoy
- Fiction FROM THE ARCHIVES BY Kitty Arceneaux
- Historical Fiction Saint Francis: Religion of Love BY Lisa Monde
- Living EVERYDAY MIRACLES OF LOURDES BY Marlene Watkins
- Nonfiction Biblical Keys to Life BY Latina Smith
- Nonfiction She is My Child BY Tammy Coulter
Editor-in-Chief David Hearne stated, “Literature lies at the core of our comprehension of our role in the world, and it gives me immense joy to recognize the remarkable intellects, writers, and illustrators who have made exceptional contributions in the literary world. We hope that our endorsement of their creative endeavors will inspire them to persist in their work. “
The journey to literary success is arduous and very solitary. However, winning a book award can be a game-changer, increasing visibility, credibility, and setting authors apart from the crowd. The win, not only helps to expand an author's audience, but also instills confidence in buyers who choose a book adorned with the gold PenCraft Book Award Seal.
[Click on this link to view all of the PenCraft Book Award Winners]
The PenCraft Book Award competition is an annual literary contest that gives all authors an equal opportunity for recognition of their works to the reading public. Its goal is to make the competition inspiring, fun, and open to all authors. The PenCraft Book Awards receive hundreds of nominated books, but only a small percentage win. Editor-in-Chief David Hearne stated, "We think our winners are truly the best. We hope to continue being a conduit to introducing new authors and their fantastic new books to the reading public."
