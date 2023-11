PenCraft Book Award Announcement for Runner-Up Fiction, Children, Young Adult and Romance Genres 2023 Winning books

2023 PenCraft Book Awards' Runner-Up Winning Books PenCraft Book Award's 7th Annual Competition Ticket. Winner Seal for Runner-Up

The 2023 7th Annual PenCraft Book Awards for Literary Excellence proudly announces its Runner-Up (Fiction, Romance, Children, and Young Adult award winners.

The PenCraft Book Awards give recognition and honor to these remarkable books crafted by our talented authors. The Award can be a game-changer for an author, increasing visibility, and credibility.” — David Hearne

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- PenCraft Book Awards proudly announces its Fiction, Children, Young Adult, and Romance Genres book award winners for the 2023 7th Annual PenCraft Book Award Competition . Despite the chaos and tragedy that plague our world, our winning authors have crafted captivating tales that provide respite from it and instead transport you to incredible worlds, adventures, mysteries, romances, and more. We are honored to present their award-winning stories to the world. The Awards give recognition of the outstanding literary talents of established and emerging writers, illustrators, poets, and historians. The winners were chosen from a pool of 1120 book submissions by an independent panel of judges.The PenCraft Book Awards is an impartial, authoritative, and enduring honor for writers. Our purpose is to shine a spotlight on these talented individuals and provide a platform for their works to be discovered by book lovers everywhere. In the past seven years, we have made great strides towards achieving this goal, curating a "must-read" book list from our winning authors.“Supporting our talented authors is our top priority. That's why we launched the PenCraft Book Awards almost a decade ago,” stated editor-in-chief David Hearne. “These awards give recognition and honor to these remarkable books crafted by our talented authors.”Our 2023 PenCraft Book Award Fiction, Children, Young Adult, and Romance Winners are:Fiction Genres:Adventure Into the River of Angels BY George WolfeLast Star Standing BY Alice McVeighCultural Mud Crab Kingdom BY Joel HamiltonName I Choose BY Holly BroughRoot of All Evil Deluxe BY Ayura AyiraVisiting My Great-Grandparents BY Yecenia E Mariscal TinajeroDrama Man Alone BY Jack RemickThe World is Full of Champions BY Julie SullivanFantasy Coup de Grace BY Paul CentenoGreedy as a Ghoul BY Casey SuttonThe Last Spiritwalker BY Liv StromGeneral Secrets In The Mirror BY Leslie KainHistorical Brothers Of War, The Iron Brigade At Gettysburg BY Michael EisenhutOf White Ashes BY Constance & Kent MatsumotoWhere the Lilacs Bloom Once Again: Friddie's story BY Roni RosenthalHorror The Windy City Terror BY Miguel Angel Hernandez Jr.Humor Villa Leila BY Adam HermanIntrigue Creatures BY Gerald de VereEPIC: THE GAME BY Jack KaminskieMystery - General Black and Blue BY Frank WeberMystery - Sleuth Killer in the Kitchen BY Judy L MurrayNaked Came the Detective BY Glendall JacksonSchrodinger's Gold BY Emory MoonParanormal Into the Attic BY Ellen ShermanRealistic The Other Shoes of Larry Martin: Book Two: On Becoming Laurie Roberts (Larry Martin Novel Series) BY Pavane RavelScience Fiction Siphon BY Jason FoxSouthern Psychedelic Hibiscus BY Pete CradleSupernatural Dying to Live BY Barbara ReyeltsThe Harpsichordist BY Celeste PlowdenSuspense Echo from a Bayou BY J. Luke BenneckeThe Body Auction BY Lisa MathisThriller - General Dark Eyes BY Nina RomanoSlip BY Michael PogachTumble & Fall BY Amy RiversWomen Glory Unbound BY Deborah KingNine Days BY Judy LannonGraphic Novel/Comic Hashman BY Alexander GrandRomance Genres:Contemporary Hey Jude BY Kathleen StoneFantasy/Sci-Fi Extension BY Melody KeplerOne Time or Another BY Ellen RicciuttiHistorical The Bitter End:A Love Story BY Elise LaphamSuspense Raptor's Revenge BY Jim MalloyYoung Adult Genres:Coming of Age May I Have Your Attention Please BY Debby Meltzer QuickFantasy/Sci-Fi Daughter of the Sun BY Amanda AulerThe Paradise Planets BY Shaun BarrowesWar of the Sea BY Dana ClaireGeneral BURNING BRIGHT BY Michele KwasniewskiTAILS BY Michael CurranChildren’s Genres:4th-6th Stan and Allen: A Book About Gender BY Huxley BunnAnimals Books Napoleon: No Ordinary Donkey BY April LopezChristian Books Lillian's Christmas Dream BY VERA RICHARD HARRISConcept I Think My Sister is a Superhero BY Audrey EichelbergerThe ABCs of Compassion BY Carla KoalaDealing With Emotions Into the Wind BY William LoizeauxWhat I See is Love BY Gabriella FiorlettaFantasy & Magic Huckleberry Academy, The School of Imagination BY Joshua WillisThe Magical Shell BY Endeah CantyK-3rd - Fable Monster? BY Kathy CookeK-3rd - General Do Your Best, Tess! BY Janet Morris GrimesHello, Can I Bug You? BY Sherry RobertsI Like Mud BY Margaret GroteLiterature Voices of Diversity BY Vanessa CaraveoMystery & Wonders Where it’s Always Spooky Season BY Scott DonnellyNature Books Livy Little Honey Bee BY Celia StrausPreschool Stanley & the Candy Cane Wormhole BY Chris Harden PreteenFacing the Beast Within BY Mark ChevertonEditor-in-Chief David Hearne stated, “Literature lies at the core of our comprehension of our role in the world, and it gives me immense joy to recognize the remarkable intellects, writers, and illustrators who have made exceptional contributions in the literary world. We hope that our endorsement of their creative endeavors will inspire them to persist in their work. “The journey to literary success is arduous and very solitary. However, winning a book award can be a game-changer, increasing visibility, credibility, and setting authors apart from the crowd. The win, not only helps to expand an author's audience, but also instills confidence in buyers who choose a book adorned with the gold PenCraft Book Award Seal.[Click on this link to view all of the PenCraft Book Award Winners The PenCraft Book Award competition is an annual literary contest that gives all authors an equal opportunity for recognition of their works to the reading public. Its goal is to make the competition inspiring, fun, and open to all authors. The PenCraft Book Awards receive hundreds of nominated books, but only a small percentage win. Editor-in-Chief David Hearne stated, "We think our winners are truly the best. We hope to continue being a conduit to introducing new authors and their fantastic new books to the reading public."For media inquiries and interviews with the winners, please contact:David Hearne, PenCraft Book Award Editor-In-Chief