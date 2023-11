Celebrities standing at the entrance to Author Services, Inc. preparing to ride in the Hollywood Christmas Parade. Santa Claus with two Marines on his sleigh in front of Author Services, Inc.

The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre has been the green room host for the Hollywood Christmas parade for over a decade, helping kick off the Holiday season.

We initially joined in the Hollywood Christmas Parade in 2008 with the release of the Stories from the Golden Age line of books written by L. Ron Hubbard.” — John Goodwin, President Author Services, Inc.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre, located in the Author Services, Inc. building in Hollywood, just a block west of the famed Chinese Theatre, has been host to the green room for the Hollywood Christmas Parade for over a decade. The Parade's 91st anniversary marked its first time celebrating with a war hero as its grand marshal. Presidential Medal of Honor recipient Colonel Paris D. Davis was among the 300 celebrities, musicians, city officials, and special guests who participated in the Parade. The Parade had over 5,000 participants: 90 celebrities─including Paula Abdul, Denise Richards, Brandon Routh, Ernie Hudson, Chris Kattan, Ming-Na Wen, and many more─14 performers, 10 bands, 39 movie cars, 3 floats, and 6 balloons.President of Author Services, Inc., John Goodwin, stated, "We initially joined in the Hollywood Christmas Parade in 2008 with the release of the Stories from the Golden Age line of books written by L. Ron Hubbard. A few years later, Associated Television assumed control of the Parade and asked us to host the green room due to our ideal location in the heart of Hollywood." The green room functions extend from organizing volunteers to assisting on the parade route, building and helping run the red carpet, to servicing all the guests inside Author Services, Inc.Goodwin continued, "And I want to thank all our community partners and over 200 volunteers who helped make this year's event so spectacular." Listed alphabetically, this includes:America Legion AuxiliaryBoy Scouts of America, Troop 88GCake and Art BakeryCivil Air PatrolEl Balcon BakeryHard Rock CafeIn 'n Out BurgerMichoacan Indigenous GroupOaxacan Indigenous GroupPaws for Life Dog RescueSpecial thanks to Rick DarnellStunt Kids Association of HollywoodSweet Lady Jane BakeryUS Army Rangers AssociationThe Way to Happiness FoundationThe Hollywood Christmas Parade, created in 1928, is an annual American tradition held on the Sunday after Thanksgiving benefiting the Marine Toys for Tots. The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre provides the kick-off, where celebrity participants enter the Parade and travel the three-mile route along Hollywood Boulevard, down Vine, then back along Sunset Boulevard.As a special gift to the community, a parade highlights photo album has been created and made available at GalaxyPress.com/Parade.The Parade will air on the CW on Friday, December 15, at 8:00 PM throughout the US. For more information on the Parade, celebrity participants, etc., visit thehollywoodchristmasparade.org/