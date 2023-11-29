The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre Hosted the Hollywood Christmas Parade Green Room

The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre has been the green room host for the Hollywood Christmas parade for over a decade, helping kick off the Holiday season.

We initially joined in the Hollywood Christmas Parade in 2008 with the release of the Stories from the Golden Age line of books written by L. Ron Hubbard.”
— John Goodwin, President Author Services, Inc.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre, located in the Author Services, Inc. building in Hollywood, just a block west of the famed Chinese Theatre, has been host to the green room for the Hollywood Christmas Parade for over a decade. The Parade's 91st anniversary marked its first time celebrating with a war hero as its grand marshal. Presidential Medal of Honor recipient Colonel Paris D. Davis was among the 300 celebrities, musicians, city officials, and special guests who participated in the Parade. The Parade had over 5,000 participants: 90 celebrities─including Paula Abdul, Denise Richards, Brandon Routh, Ernie Hudson, Chris Kattan, Ming-Na Wen, and many more─14 performers, 10 bands, 39 movie cars, 3 floats, and 6 balloons.

President of Author Services, Inc., John Goodwin, stated, "We initially joined in the Hollywood Christmas Parade in 2008 with the release of the Stories from the Golden Age line of books written by L. Ron Hubbard. A few years later, Associated Television assumed control of the Parade and asked us to host the green room due to our ideal location in the heart of Hollywood." The green room functions extend from organizing volunteers to assisting on the parade route, building and helping run the red carpet, to servicing all the guests inside Author Services, Inc.

Goodwin continued, "And I want to thank all our community partners and over 200 volunteers who helped make this year's event so spectacular." Listed alphabetically, this includes:

America Legion Auxiliary
Boy Scouts of America, Troop 88G
Cake and Art Bakery
Civil Air Patrol
El Balcon Bakery
Hard Rock Cafe
In 'n Out Burger
Michoacan Indigenous Group
Oaxacan Indigenous Group
Paws for Life Dog Rescue
Special thanks to Rick Darnell
Stunt Kids Association of Hollywood
Sweet Lady Jane Bakery
US Army Rangers Association
The Way to Happiness Foundation

The Hollywood Christmas Parade, created in 1928, is an annual American tradition held on the Sunday after Thanksgiving benefiting the Marine Toys for Tots. The L. Ron Hubbard Theatre provides the kick-off, where celebrity participants enter the Parade and travel the three-mile route along Hollywood Boulevard, down Vine, then back along Sunset Boulevard.

As a special gift to the community, a parade highlights photo album has been created and made available at GalaxyPress.com/Parade.

The Parade will air on the CW on Friday, December 15, at 8:00 PM throughout the US. For more information on the Parade, celebrity participants, etc., visit thehollywoodchristmasparade.org/

About

Established in 2002 to meet the growing demand for the fiction works of bestselling author, L. Ron Hubbard, Galaxy Press is located in the Author Services, Inc. building on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. It is the United States publisher and distributor for Mr. Hubbard’s complete fiction library, including perennial and New York Times bestsellers such as Battlefield Earth, Mission Earth, Fear, Final Blackout and To the Stars. In 2008, Galaxy Press embarked upon a six-year program to re-publish over 150 short stories and novelettes written by Mr. Hubbard in the 1930s and 1940s, in the form of an 80-volume book and full cast audio drama series. These stories span every genre from western and mystery to fantasy and science fiction. The annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future anthology, featuring new authors selected by a panel of blue ribbon judges, is likewise published by Galaxy Press. Realizing the tremendous wealth of fiction writings and content created by L. Ron Hubbard, the Galaxy Press staff continuously strive to create new product lines, maximize the value of the works and making them available in every format to new audiences.

https://galaxypress.com/

