Pet Snacks & Treats Market Size is Estimated to Reach US$ 22,215.1 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Eco-Friendly and Nutrient-rich Treat Gaining Traction in the Pet Treat Market. Pet Snacks and Treats Market to Register a CAGR Of 5.0% from 2024 to 2034.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pet snacks and treats market size is poised for significant growth and is expected to reach from US$ 13,684.5 million in 2024 to US$ 22,215.1 million by 2034. The pet snacks and treats sales are set to record a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2034.



Key Forces Shaping the Future of the Pet Snacks and Treats Market :

Pet owners prioritize quality over affordability and focus on tasty and nutritious food and natural supplements.

The pet parents in the digital generation prefer to shop online. The accessibility of products on e-commerce platforms and marketing strategies through social media is driving its sales.

Millennials are open to new and cutting-edge products, unlike older generations. These reasons fuel dog treat market expansion because they are willing to spend money on high-quality pet products.



Hurdles in the Global Pet Treats Industry:

Pricey snacks made from various products make buying these treats difficult for lower-income groups. Therefore, growth in the market is going to be inhibited by the high cost of many premium, sturdy products despite their accessibility.

Extensive regulations can hinder the growth of the pet snacks and treats market growth. The policies enacted by Western nations pose a challenge to pet treat market expansion. It is anticipated that the stringent commercialization of these goods can stifle market expansion.

Catalysts of Growth in Asia Pacific’s Pet Treats Industry:

The growing trend of pet ownership and increased knowledge of pet nutrition and health is fueling the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Pet owners' growing disposable income and viewing their pets as family members stimulate pet treat demand.

Shaping Market Trends in North America Pet Treats:

The cat snacks industry is dominated by North America, which has a well-established pet care sector and a strong emphasis on the welfare of pets.

The North America pet treats market dynamics are shaped by premiumization as consumers look for natural, high-quality treats that also serve a purpose for their pets.

In North America, e-commerce is widespread and offers customers easy access to an enormous array of pet snacks and treats.



Insights into Europe Market Dynamics of Dog Treats Products:

The pet humanization trend and the demand for sustainable and organic products are propelling Europe's steady pet treat market growth.

There is a growing need for healthy, portion-controlled treats in the Europe pet snacks and treats industry due to growing awareness of pet obesity and the value of preventive healthcare.

Pet owners in Europe are interested in new protein sources for their pets and prefer locally sourced ingredients.



“Opportunities emerge in the dynamic market as consumer pet snacks consumption trends shift toward premium and health-conscious alternatives. The industry's capacity for innovation is underlined, and companies are urged to adapt to the changing needs of pet owners. Sustained growth in the lucrative pet chew treats sector depends on maintaining product offerings' agility and capitalizing on developing market dynamics.” - Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways :

The dog segment in the pet type category to grab a share of 42.8% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. In the distribution channel category, the specialty pet store segment acquired a market share of 87.3% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. The United States pet snacks and treats sales are anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 4.4% in 2024.

in 2024. Germany pet snacks and treats market is to develop at a CAGR of 3.5% in 2024.

in 2024. The France pet snacks and treats industry is expected to accelerate a CAGR of 4.4% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. China pet snack and treat sales are expected to surge at a CAGR of 9.1% until 2034.

until 2034. India pet snacks and treats industry is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 6.4% in 2024.



Competitive Landscape:

The dog treats market is distinguished by the existence of a few sizable multinational corporations that are established all over the world. NestlÃ Purina is anticipated to be the market leader among all of these. Other significant pet snacks and treats vendors concentrate on research and development to create high-quality products with broader applications.

Recent Developments:

Hill's Pet Nutrition acquired Nutriamo's manufacturing facility in May 2022. With this acquisition, Hill's hoped to help open Europe's first facility for canned pets. The acquisition was a crucial step in the global supply chain strategy to meet pet parents' growing demand for science-based nutrition.

Hill's Pet Nutrition introduced the ground-breaking Weight Management & Active Mobility pet food in March 2022. The solution has been clinically proven to help dogs achieve and maintain a healthy weight while providing increased mobility support.

Vital Pet Snacks and Treats Market Manufacturers :

Mars, Incorporated and its Affiliates

Nestlé

SCHELL & KAMPETER, INC.

The J.M. Smucker Company

Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Addiction Foods

Wellness Pet Company

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Unicharm Corporation

Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd

Key Segmentation of pet snacks and treats market

By Product:

Eatables

Chewables

By Pet Type:

Dogs

Cats

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Pet Stores

Online

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa



