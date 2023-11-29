Tait Communications CEO Dr Yoram Benit appointed to Board as Managing Director

Tait Communications CEO, Dr Yoram Benit, who has been appointed to the Tait International Board of Directors as Managing Director.

CHRISTCHURCH, CANTERBURY, NEW ZEALAND, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tait International Ltd, a leading global provider of critical communication solutions, announces that Dr Yoram Benit has joined the company’s board as Managing Director. Yoram will continue to serve as Tait's CEO.

Yoram Benit has served as the CEO of Tait Communications for the past three years, leading a team that has positioned Tait Communications as a key player in the critical communications industry. Prior to joining the company in 2018, Dr Benit had held senior positions in Motorola Solutions and L3Harris.

"We are pleased to welcome Yoram to the Tait International Ltd board. His successful track record and deep understanding of the critical communications landscape will provide important insight to our strategic vision and governance," said Sir Brian Roche, Chairman of the Tait International Board.

Tait Communications looks forward to the Tait team, with Yoram’s leadership, furthering the company’s position as an industry pioneer and providing our customers with transformative solutions that empower critical communications worldwide.