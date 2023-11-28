Submit Release
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. Investors Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Our Investigation of CLVR

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) to determine whether certain Clever Leaves officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Clever Leaves operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries.

What Now: Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. and have lost money in your investment, contact us for more information about your rights.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

Contact:
Aaron Dumas, Jr.
Robbins LLP
5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300
San Diego, CA 92122
adumas@robbinsllp.com
(800) 350-6003
www.robbinsllp.com
