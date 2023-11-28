James River Group Holdings, Ltd.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; January 12, 2024 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ("James River" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JRVR) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased James River August 7, 2023 and November 7, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The filed complaint contends that the defendants are accused of making false statements and/or concealing the following key points:

James River had inadequate internal controls concerning the recognition of reinstatement premiums for reinsurance.

Consequently, the Company inflated its reported net income.

It was reasonably foreseeable that the Company would need to revise its financial results.

As a consequence of these matters, the positive statements made by the defendants about the Company's business, operations, and future prospects were significantly misleading and/or lacked a reasonable foundation.

