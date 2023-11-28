DLocal Limited investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; December 5, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises DLocal Limited ("DLocal" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DLO) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased DLocal securities between May 2, 2022 and May 25, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

DLocal, a global payment processing platform, faced allegations of misconduct and improper international transfers in violation of Argentine laws and regulations, including foreign exchange rules, resulting in deficient compliance controls. Following an article by Infobae reporting a $400 million fraud investigation by the Argentine government, DLocal responded, disputing the claims and asserting ongoing communication with authorities. The controversy led to a 17.32% drop in DLocal's Class A common share price. The company subsequently disclosed requests for information from Argentine customs authorities and cooperation with regulatory inquiries, eventually engaging in discussions with senior representatives of the Argentine federal government regarding its operations and compliance with foreign exchange regulations.

