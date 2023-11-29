Tarzana Treatment Centers College Celebrates Behavioral Health Graduates on December 8
At the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, a diverse, talented array of students from all walks of life will graduate from Tarzana Treatment Centers College.TARZANA, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 8th, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre, the staff, students, and greater community of Tarzana Treatment Centers College (TTCC) is excited to celebrate the 2023 graduation ceremony of several cohorts of students. The graduation ceremony starts at 6 pm and will include a welcome, student awards/recognition, and invited speakers.
Indeed, this celebration represents intersectionality as TTCC graduates several cohorts of students who will hopefully return their newly acquired behavioral healthcare training to their respective communities. The learning and development division of Tarzana Treatment Centers, TTCC welcomes the community to join us for this important Graduation. TTCC requests that guests RSVP by the deadline of 12/5/2023 using the link below, confirming their attendance as “Partner” — 2023 TTC College Graduation RSVP.
Tarzana Treatment Centers (TTC) is a full-service integrated healthcare organization. As a nonprofit, community-based organization, TTC operates a psychiatric hospital, inpatient, residential and outpatient substance use disorder (SU treatment centers, HIV/AIDS programs, mental health services, and family medical clinics. All facilities are licensed and certified by the State of California and the County of Los Angeles and are accredited by The Joint Commission.
TTC has provided a comprehensive continuum of healthcare services for over fifty years. Tarzana Treatment Centers emphasizes a commitment to leadership, patient advocacy, and innovation in delivering integrated healthcare services. With the founding of Tarzana Treatment Centers College in 2019, the nonprofit's mission was taken to another level of excellence.
As a provider of behavioral healthcare education and training, Tarzana Treatment Centers College is committed to incorporating and promoting the following values: Innovation, Excellence, Integrity, Community, and Intersectionality. The mission of TTCC is to expand access to affordable healthcare learning for adults in all stages of their professional careers and development. The goal is to train a diverse array of students from a multiplicity of communities, allowing them to return to their homes upon graduation and become providers of quality healthcare services. Indeed, such providers are greatly needed in so many communities.
The graduation ceremony on December 8th celebrates these values and this mission. TTCC graduate Bruce McDaniel will host this year’s graduation. During the ceremony, several awards are being given out for excellence, including:
1) The Thurgood Marshall Leadership Award
2) The Booker T. Washington Criminal Justice Award
3) The Cesar Chavez Community Action Award
4) The Jose C. Salazar Community Program Award
Speakers at the event will include Jose Salazar, Dr.PH., MPH, the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Tarzana Treatment Centers College who also serves as a Program Director of Tarzana Treatment Centers. With a Master's and Doctoral degree in Public Health from the University of California, Berkeley, Dr. Salazar has been giving back to many diverse communities since 1988.
Right by Dr. Salazar's side will be Dr. James B. Golden, Psy.D., the Chief Academic Officer of Tarzana Treatment Centers College. At the graduation ceremony, Dr. Golden will give a speech entitled "Home: A Message to Our Community." In the speech, Dr. Golden expresses his passionate belief that doing the work of recovery from both mental health and substance use disorders is never just a job but a true vocation.
This work is meaningful for the staff, students, and the greater Tarzana Treatment Centers College community because it is ultimately about saving lives. Such a belief is why the TTCC graduation is a true celebration. At its core, the school is about progressive education that empowers students, resulting in the molding of exemplary healthcare professionals committed to addressing their community's healthcare needs.
