AtomBeam Surpasses $800,000 in Equity Crowdfunding Raise

MORAGA, CA, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtomBeam, whose data Compaction software has the potential to remake how every machine communicates, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its recent equity crowdfunding campaign. The company has successfully raised over $800,000 in this round of financing, bringing its total crowdfunding to $6.3 million. This makes AtomBeam one of the most successful crowdfunding companies on the planet. There is a reason for that.









AtomBeam is a fundamentally new paradigm for how data is managed that drills down to the bit level. Data generated by machines tends to be highly repetitive: “I’m sensor xxx, the time is xxx, my battery is good, the temperature is xxx, the humidity is xxx” and so on. It might send an update 10 times a second. VERY repetitive and inefficient. And that kind of thing happens all of the time, everywhere, and no one has a technology that can make all of that much, much more efficient. It is not just sending this kind of messages, either; this kind of inefficiency is everywhere, soaking up bandwidth and storage. AtomBeam’s patented Compaction technology is literally the ONLY way we know of that can solve this problem.





That is why AtomBeam has been so successful in its fundraising. This is a massive problem; IoT data will be about 50% of all data generated in 2025, some 90 zettabytes. To provide a sense of scale, the combined capacity of every data center in the world is two zettabytes. AtomBeam is the data efficiency company, squeezing out the massively costly, world-slowing clogs of repetitive data everywhere. That is why the U.S. Space Force, the U.S, Air Force and the U.S. Navy have all awarded AtomBeam significant contracts to gain access to the company’s cutting edge, only-place-you-can-get-it technology.





AtomBeam's CEO, Charles Yeomans, expressed his appreciation for the investors who have contributed to the campaign: "I am personally very gratified to see the growing interest in AtomBeam and our data efficiency story. I am a believer in the democratization of opportunities like AtomBeam, giving everyone a shot to invest in the kind of massive upside company that only venture firms and wealthy individuals could in the past."





To learn more about AtomBeam and be part of this transformative journey, visit our equity crowdfunding campaign page on StartEngine at www.startengine.com/offering/atombeam .





