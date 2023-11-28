Submit Release
Make an Impact on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28


What is Giving Tuesday?

Giving Tuesday is an internationally recognized day of giving that occurs the Tuesday after American Thanksgiving. The global celebration runs for 24 hours, beginning at midnight local time. This year, Giving Tuesday occurs on Nov. 28. Learn more about this generosity movement by visiting the Giving Tuesday website.

How is the Academy Foundation participating?

When you give to the Academy Foundation this Giving Tuesday, you support a program that you've benefited from, that you'd like to see grow, or that you admire. Choose from a variety of programs that benefit ophthalmologists and the patients we serve. The Foundation helps to support the Academy’s mission with transformative initiatives including the Ophthalmic News and Education (ONE®) Network, the Minority Ophthalmology Mentoring program, EyeCare America(®) and the newly planned Parke Center just to name a few.

You can make your gift in memory or honor of someone special to you. A gift of any size will help the Academy create more innovative educational content for our members so you can transform patients’ lives for the better. 

New this year: Make a recurring gift, either monthly or quarterly. No amount is too small; the generosity of many multiplies into life-changing education and care.

Why give?

When you donate to the Academy Foundation, you demonstrate your commitment to and support of the Academy and our mission of continuing education. Your donation, at whatever amount, helps us bring better care to patients around the world. 

