Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,815 in the last 365 days.

CPS Technologies Corporation to Participate in Virtual Investor Summit on December 7, 2023

NORTON, Mass., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced that it will participate in the Virtual Investor Summit conference, open to institutional investors, on December 7. A general presentation, to be webcast live, will be held at 10:00 am Eastern.

  Event: Investor Summit
  Presentation: December 7th, 2023 @ 10:00 AM ET
  Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TYPCYNyXTJKHkcMtrzLfkw

For one-on-one investor calls, please contact the Investor Summit Group directly or CPS Technologies investor relations.

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure, and others. CPS’ armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at a very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring micro-cap companies and institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

CPS Technologies Corporation
111 South Worcester Street
Norton, MA 02766
www.cpstechnologysolutions.com

Investor Relations:
Chris Witty
646-438-9385
cwitty@darrowir.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

CPS Technologies Corporation to Participate in Virtual Investor Summit on December 7, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more