Hepion Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 7th Obesity & NASH Drug Development Summit

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Artificial Intelligence (“AI”)-driven therapeutic drug development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”), fibrotic diseases, hepatocellular carcinoma (“HCC”), and other chronic diseases, today announced that it will present at the 7th Obesity & NASH Drug Development Summit taking place November 27 – 29, 2023 in Boston.

Scott Campbell, PhD, Hepion’s Quantitative Translational Pharmacologist, will deliver an oral presentation on the use of AI / machine learning (“ML”) to enrich NASH clinical trials and for NASH patient selection; and the use of multi-omics with ML for biomarker response prediction.

Presentation details:

Title: Using AI/ML and Multi-Omics to Determine Efficacy for Clinical NASH Study Enrichment: Highlights from Recently Completed Phase 2 Trials with Rencofilstat
Presenter: Dr. Scott Campbell
Session: Track B: Clinical, Regulatory & Outcomes
Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET


About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

The Company’s lead drug candidate, rencofilstat, is a potent inhibitor of cyclophilins, which are involved in many disease processes. Rencofilstat has been shown to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental disease models and is currently in Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of NASH. In November 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) granted Fast Track designation for rencofilstat for the treatment of NASH. That was followed in June 2022 by the FDA’s granting of Orphan Drug designation to rencofilstat for the treatment of HCC.

Hepion has created a proprietary Artificial Intelligence deep machine learning (“AI/ML”) platform designed to better understand disease processes and identify patients that are rencofilstat responders. This AI/ML has the potential to shorten development timelines and increase the observable differences between placebo and treatment groups. In addition, Hepion’s AI/ML can be used to drive its ongoing NASH and HCC clinical development programs and identify other potential therapeutic indications for cyclophilin inhibition with rencofilstat.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kilmer
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Investor Relations
Direct: (646) 274-3580
skilmer@hepionpharma.com  


