IntelGenx Announces Shareholder Approval of Financing Transactions

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (“IntelGenx” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, at its meeting held earlier today (the “Special Meeting”), the shareholders (the “Shareholders”) voted to approve all proposals related to financing transactions involving atai Life Sciences AG (“atai”) previously disclosed by the Company on August 31, 2023 (the “Financing Transactions”).



In order for the Company to proceed with the Financing Transactions not previously closed, Shareholders were required to approve:

the issuance of shares of common stock (the “ Shares ”) at prices which may be less than the minimum price permitted under the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“ TSX ”);

”) at prices which may be less than the minimum price permitted under the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“ ”); the issuance of Shares in excess of 24.99% of the issued and outstanding Shares in connection with the Financing Transactions (the “ General Shareholder Approval ”); and

”); and the issuance of Shares to “insiders” of the Company (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX) in excess of 9.99% of the issued and outstanding Shares in connection with the Financing Transactions (the “Insider Shareholder Approval”).



All matters were approved by the required majorities which, in the case of the General Shareholder Approval and the Insider Shareholder Approval, excluded the votes attached to the Shares beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, by atai, in accordance with the rules of the TSX and applicable securities regulations.

In addition, Shareholders also approved an amendment to the certificate of incorporation of the Company to increase the authorized common stock from 450,000,000 Shares to 580,000,000 Shares;

The Financing Transactions are further described in the proxy statement dated October 16, 2023, available at https://annualgeneralmeetings.com/igxtsp2023, on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and under the Company’s profile on EDGAR at sec.gov.

