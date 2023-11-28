Credit Acceptance Named a 2024 Best Place to Work in IT by Computerworld

Southfield, Michigan, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named one of the Best Places to Work in IT for 2024 by Computerworld. Credit Acceptance ranked #6 among midsize companies, up eight spots from a year ago. This marks the 9th time the Company has been honored with this recognition.



Computerworld’s ranking, based on a comprehensive survey evaluating companies’ offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, retention, and future work, highlights the top work environments for technology professionals. Companies included on the list are also assessed on their ability to provide a flexible work environment, opportunities to learn new skills, and a corporate culture that values diversity and teamwork.

Credit Acceptance deliberately works to maintain a strong work culture by creating initiatives to connect and engage with its remote workforce – from intentional monthly in-office days to quarterly meetings at its five regional hubs across the country.

“Technology is a key investment area for Credit Acceptance as we strive to modernize the way we work and serve our customers, and this recognition exemplifies our continued progress in this space,” said Ravi Mohan, Chief Technology Officer, Credit Acceptance. “Thanks to our recent shift to ‘remote-first,’ we’re focused on attracting the best talent, regardless of a candidate’s physical location, to further enhance our highly skilled workforce and deliver for our customers.”

Credit Acceptance is focused on reviewing and evaluating its technology for ways to improve the customer and team member experience. Before the pandemic, less than 25% of the Company’s team members worked remotely. Today, more than 95% are fully remote, including 98% of our Engineering team. With only 16% of companies allowing fully remote work, we’ve found this benefit offers terrific advantages, allowing us to recruit top talent from across the country.

Credit Acceptance is consistently recognized as one of the best places to work by team members. Earlier this year, the Company was recognized four times by Great Place to Work® and Fortune, ranking 34th in the 100 Best Companies to Work For®, 9th in the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™, 25th in the Best Workplaces for Millennials™, and 76th in the Best Workplaces for Women™. Additionally, Credit Acceptance ranked 8th as a Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award winner, 2nd in the Detroit Free Press 2023 Top Workplaces, and 27th in PEOPLE Magazine’s 100 Companies That Care®.

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles, or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today’s abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems – and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld’s award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world’s largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry.

