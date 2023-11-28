Lisata Therapeutics to Present at NobleCon19 Investor Conference

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata, will present at NobleCon19, Noble Capital Markets’ Nineteenth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference, being held December 3-5, 2023 at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL.



Dr. Mazzo’s presentation will be held on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00am Eastern time in Presentation Room 4. Management will also host 1x1 meetings with investors at the conference on Monday, December 4, 2023. Investors can register to attend at website: noblecon19.com.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata’s lead product candidate, LSTA1, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Based on Lisata’s CendR Platform® Technology, Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships. The Company expects to announce numerous clinical study and business milestones over the next two years and has projected that its current business and development plan is funded with available capital through these milestones and into early 2026. For more information on the Company, please visit www.lisata.com.

