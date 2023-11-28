HAWAII FLUID ART BRINGS UNIQUE FLUID ART EXPERIENCES TO MOUNT JULIET, TENNESSEE

MT. JULIET, TENNESSEE, US, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maya Ratcliff, founder and CEO of Hawaii Fluid Art, announced the opening of a new franchise location in Mount Juliet, Tennessee.

WHERE: 401 S. Mount Juliet Rd., Suite 535, Mount Juliet, Tennessee 37122

WHAT: Hawaii Fluid Art offers unique art classes that bring people together for a one-of-a-kind experience.

ON-SITE CONTACTS: Natalie Marley & Dallas Marley | nataliemarley@hawaiifluidart.com, dallas@hawaiifluidart.com

For anyone looking for a fun way to de-stress and reconnect with their inner child, Hawaii Fluid Art is the place to be.

Open seven days a week, Hawaii Fluid Art, Mount Juliet offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery and more.

The art classes are fun, fast, and easy. Fluid art is the perfect activity for all ages and skill levels, and the studio offers classes in acrylic pour painting, resin beach scenes, resin tumblers, glass painting and rock painting.

Individual and group classes are available for birthday parties, corporate events, Girls’ Nights Out, date nights, fundraisers, family fun nights, and team-building events.

Hawaii Fluid Art Mount Juliet has a mobile event van where they can bring the party to offsite events! They also offer a unique Patch Party experience that lets customers of all ages personalize a trucker hat and other items from a collection of more than 1,000 patches and a variety of vinyl, beads and chains.

“We are excited to be part of the Mount Juliet community and to provide artists and beginners alike with a place to create!”, said the Marleys.

”From the moment you walk into one of our studios, you will feel loved, supported, important, empowered and capable,” added Ratcliff.

Classes and private events can now be booked online at www.hawaiifluidart.com. Walk-ins are
always welcome.

About Hawaii Fluid Art

Founded in 2020, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art students are proud to display their unique creations in their homes and offices. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, more than 200 units have been sold, with more than 35 studios opening in the next six months.

Current open locations include Coppell, TX; Waikoloa Village, HI; Boulder, CO; Kansas City, MO; Oklahoma City, OK; Frisco, TX; Lubbock, TX; Franklin, TN; Tinley Park, IL; Flower Mound, TX; Mansfield, TX; Cedar Hill, TX; Greenville, SC; Rochester Hills, MI; Fort Mill, SC; Mt. Juliet, TN; Wellington, FL, and Fort Worth, TX.

Maya Ratcliff
Hawaii Fluid Art
