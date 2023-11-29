Zachor Legal Institute Begins Public Awareness Campaign to Rebut False Claims about Israel

QR Code

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zachor Legal Institute is pleased to announce a public awareness campaign to counter false claims about Israel and Zionism. In major US cities, including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, representatives from Zachor Legal Institute will attend rallies and other events that feature opposition to Israel and Zionism and will distribute copies of our legal work that rebut claims that Zionism is a form of colonialism or that Jews are not the indigenous people of the land of Israel.

As protests across America grow, Zachor believes there is an urgent need for fact-based information on matters such as what colonialism is, the history of Jews in the Middle East and what Zionism stands for. These matters are discussed in Zachor President Marc Greendorfer's law review article, "The True History and Legal Meaning of Colonialism in the Holy Land: The 2042 B.C.E Project" as well as his other scholarly works, including "The BDS Movement: That Which We Call A Foreign Boycott By Any Other Name, Is Still Illegal" and his soon to be published law review article, "Trading Places: The Intersection of LGBTQ Rights and Zionist Rights Under Federal Civil Rights Laws", which argues that newly enshrined rights to be free from workplace discrimination under the Bostock Supreme Court decision apply to Zionists as well as LGBTQ individuals.

Zachor welcomes anyone who would like to distribute its materials at public gatherings relating to Israel. Please contact us at through our website if you are interested.