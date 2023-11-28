Governor Newsom Appoints New Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the appointment of Tomiquia Moss as Secretary of the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency.

“The housing and homelessness crisis is the number one issue facing our state, and Secretary Moss brings decades of deep knowledge and experience working to move the needle on this challenge in the public and nonprofit sectors,” said Governor Newsom. “I look forward to her partnership in continuing to implement California’s transformative solutions on these and other priorities for our state.”

Tomiquia Moss, of Oakland, has been appointed Secretary of the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency. Moss has been Founder and CEO of All Home since 2019. She was CEO of Hamilton Families from 2017 to 2019. Moss served as Chief of Staff in the Oakland Mayor’s Office from 2015 to 2017. She was Executive Director of HOPE SF within the San Francisco Mayor’s Office from 2013 to 2015. She is Board President of the Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California. Moss earned a Master of Public Administration degree from Golden Gate University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Government from Ohio Wesleyan University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $232,858. Moss is a Democrat.

The Governor also announced the following appointments:

Chika Sunquist, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Commissioner at the California Department of Real Estate. Sunquist has been Assistant Commissioner of Enforcement at the Department of Real Estate since 2020 and has served in several roles there since 2006, including Supervising Special Investigator, Special Investigator, Senior Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner. Sunquist earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Languages and Linguistics from Georgetown University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $180,288. Sunquist is registered without party preference.

Francisco Robles, of Lakewood, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director of the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Robles has been Deputy Division Chief of the Southern Division at the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control since 2021 and has served in several roles there since 1998, including Supervising Agent in Charge, Supervising Agent and Investigator/Agent. Robles earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from California State University, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $180,696. Robles is a Democrat.

David Garcia, of Pasadena, has been appointed to the Civil Rights Council. Garcia has been a Senior Staff Attorney at the Inner City Law Center since 2023. He was a Staff Attorney for the Housing Rights Center in 2023. Garcia was a Director of Investigations and Senior Attorney for Edison International/Southern California Edison Company from 1997 to 2022. He served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney Office, Central District of California from 1990 to 1997. He was a Deputy District Attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office from 1986 to 1990. Garcia earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, a Master of Business Administration degree from Pepperdine University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from California State University, Los Angeles. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Garcia is a Democrat.

###