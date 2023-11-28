Service CU Impact Foundation Announces Recipients of Golf Charity Classic Funds

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Service CU Impact Foundation, the 501(c)3 non-profit charity arm of Service Credit Union, is thrilled to announce it has raised more than $460,000 from its annual Golf Charity Classic, the most in its four-year history.



The funds raised from the tournament, hosted in partnership with the Robert Irvine Foundation at the Wentworth by the Sea Golf Club on August 29, 2023, will go toward nonprofits that support military and veterans and their families in New Hampshire and nationally.

The nonprofits that will receive donations include Homeland Heroes Foundation, Travis Mills Foundation, Liberty House, Veteran Northeast Outreach Center, Hero Pups, Building Dreams for Marines, Camp Resilience, Honor Flight New England, Ironstone Farm, UNH Army ROTC Program, Vouchers for Veterans and the Robert Irvine Foundation.

Shared Jeff Nelson, Executive Director at Liberty House, a Manchester, NH-based transitional home for homeless and struggling veterans, “The Service CU Impact Foundation’s support is especially appreciated because the needs of our veteran community continue to increase. Our residential program is full and we have a waiting list. Moreover, we have had 112 new community veterans register with us to use our pantry just this year. Their support helps us support the veterans we serve, and we thank them!”

Additional funds also went toward donating an iBOT® mobility device to disabled Marine Corps veteran Will Ward. The donation came as a surprise during the event, when Robert Irvine called Ward to tell him the good news. The iBOT® will allow Ward to continue to lead his active life as a community volunteer and adaptive athlete.

Irvine, a 16-year British Navy veteran and world-class chef known for television shows such as “Dinner: Impossible” and “Restaurant: Impossible,” founded the Robert Irvine Foundation to give back to veterans and all those who defend our freedom.

“Each passing year collaborating with the Service CU Impact Foundation surpasses the last in success. Their unwavering dedication to our military members and veterans resonates deeply with the Robert Irvine Foundation and I am so proud of all we’ve accomplished together,” said Irvine.

Added David Araujo, President and Chair of the Service CU Impact Foundation, and President-CEO of Service Credit Union: “It has been amazing to see the real-life impact of the funds raised by the annual Golf Charity Classic, and I couldn’t be prouder of all we’ve achieved in cooperation with the Robert Irvine Foundation. I am very much looking forward to next year’s event and making an even greater impact on our veteran communities.”

The fifth-annual Service CU Impact Foundation Golf Charity Classic will take place on August 27, 2024, at Wentworth by the Sea Country Club.

About Service CU Impact Foundation

The Service CU Impact Foundation promotes community development by funding initiatives that deliver solutions and solve problems facing our membership and communities in which we serve. The foundation funds initiatives beyond what Service Credit Union supports, broadening the community reach and having a larger impact. We conduct charitable activities and partner with service providers who align with our philanthropic areas of focus: education, human services, and emergency care for veterans and the military. To learn more about the Service Credit Union Impact Foundation, visit www.servicecuimpactfoundation.org.

Contact:

Anna Baskin

abaskin@servicecu.org

(603) 957-2505