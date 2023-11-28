Submit Release
Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Q4 Common Dividend of $0.22 Per Share

MOOREFIELD, W.Va., Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) announces its Board of Directors recently declared a fourth quarter 2023 dividend of $0.22 per share payable on December 29, 2023 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2023.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is the $4.6 billion financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. Its talented bankers serve commercial and individual clients throughout West Virginia, the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, Kentucky, Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware. Summit’s focus on in-market commercial lending and providing other business banking services in dynamic markets is designed to leverage its highly efficient operations and core deposits in strong legacy locations. Residential and consumer lending, trust and wealth management, and other retail financial services are offered through convenient digital and mobile banking platforms, including MySummitBank.com and 54 full-service branch locations. More information on Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF), headquartered in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle in Moorefield, is available at SummitFGI.com.

Contact:  Teresa Ely, Director of Shareholder Relations
Telephone: (304) 530-0526
Email: tely@summitfgi.com

       
        
                


